  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:06:08 2023-03-22 am EDT
0.8610 CHF   -2.54%
04:39aUBS buys back nearly $3 billion in bonds issued under a week ago
RE
02:54aUBS Starts Talks to Unwind CS First Boston Spinoff, the FT Reports
DJ
02:31aUBS Launches Tender Offer for Bail-In Notes Issued Before Credit Suisse Deal
DJ
UBS buys back nearly $3 billion in bonds issued under a week ago

03/22/2023 | 04:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Swiss bank UBS is seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich

(Reuters) - UBS Group said on Wednesday it would buy back 2.75 billion euros ($2.96 billion) worth of debt it issued less than week ago, seeking to boost confidence among investors rattled by its $3 billion rescue of rival Credit Suisse at the weekend.

The bonds in question, senior unsecured bail-in notes that were issued on March 17, include the 1.5 billion-euro 4.625% fixed rate note due March 2028 and the 1.25 billion-euro 4.750% fixed rate notes due March 2032, UBS said in a statement.

Since its government-backed rescue of Credit Suisse, UBS has seen the value of its shares and bonds gyrate wildly. UBS stock fell by as much as 17% after markets opened on Monday, only to close 35% higher than those lows the following day.

The yield on its 7% additional tier dollar bond - a form of bail-in note - jumped to a record 29.8% at one point on Tuesday, from below 10% just a week ago, according to Refinitiv data. Those bonds were last yielding 18.7%.

Part of the rescue package for Credit Suisse involved the company writing down to zero the value of $16 billion in AT1 bonds, meaning those bondholders got nothing, while equity holders at least got the value of the share offer.

UBS shares were last flat on the day at 19.42 Swiss francs ($21.05), having risen by as much as 3.6% in very early trading. ($1 = 0.9285 euros)

($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Writing by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.29% 0.8636 Delayed Quote.-68.04%
UBS GROUP AG -0.13% 19.405 Delayed Quote.12.90%
