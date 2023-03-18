UBS examines takeover of Credit Suisse, with possible Swiss govt guarantee - sources

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - UBS is
examining a takeover of Credit Suisse that could see
the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks
involved, said two people with knowledge of the matter.
The people said that UBS was coming under pressure from the
Swiss authorities to do a takeover. Under the plan, Credit
Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off, they added.
UBS and Switzerland's FINMA declined to comment when
approached by Reuters.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and
Tom Sims)