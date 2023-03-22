Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:37 2023-03-22 pm EDT
0.8308 CHF   -5.95%
01:44pUBS likely to shrink Credit Suisse's $10 billion shipping portfolio - WSJ
RE
01:18pGlobal markets live: UBS, Alphabet, Nike, Being, Gamestop...
MS
01:01pUBS likely to shrink Credit Suisse's $10 bln shipping portfolio - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS likely to shrink Credit Suisse's $10 billion shipping portfolio - WSJ

03/22/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Swiss bank UBS is seen on the Paradeplatz in Zurich

(Reuters) - UBS Group AG will likely shrink Credit Suisse Group's $10 billion shipping portfolio that it inherited as a part of its emergency takeover on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

UBS could also try to sell the portfolio, but doing so could prompt owners to move their accounts elsewhere, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

About half of the shipping portfolio involves Greek shipowners that use their deposits in the bank's wealth management arm as collateral to finance new ships, the report added.

UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Swiss authorities announced last week that UBS had agreed to buy its rival Credit Suisse in a merger aimed at containing a crisis of confidence that was spreading through global banking.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -5.95% 0.8308 Delayed Quote.-68.04%
UBS GROUP AG -3.71% 18.705 Delayed Quote.12.90%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
01:44pUBS likely to shrink Credit Suisse's $10 billion shipping portfolio - WSJ
RE
01:18pGlobal markets live: UBS, Alphabet, Nike, Being, Gamestop...
MS
01:01pUBS likely to shrink Credit Suisse's $10 bln shipping portfolio - WSJ
RE
12:27pSTOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Banks give up price gains - nervousness bef..
DP
11:07aAmerican Depositary Receipts of European Equities Advance Slightly Before US Rate Decis..
MT
10:28aAnalysis-Credit Suisse collapse threatens Switzerland's wealth management crown
RE
09:44aEuropean loan markets attempt comeback for sale of risky debt
RE
08:47aUBS Rules Out Fresh Share Issuance in Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
08:05aAnalysis-What's behind bitcoin's latest surge?
RE
06:39aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Higher Premarket; GameStop Poised ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 604 M 15 853 M 15 853 M
Net income 2023 -2 237 M -2 428 M -2 428 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,65x
Yield 2023 5,43%
Capitalization 3 482 M 3 779 M 3 779 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,88 CHF
Average target price 2,82 CHF
Spread / Average Target 219%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-68.04%3 779
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer