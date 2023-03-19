Advanced search
UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion -FT

03/19/2023 | 07:48am EDT
March 19 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG has offered to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion, with the Swiss government planning to change the country's laws to bypass a shareholder vote on the transaction, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The proposed all-share deal between Switzerland's two biggest banks is set to be signed as soon as Sunday evening, the report said, adding that the deal will be priced at a fraction of Credit Suisse's closing price on Friday.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
