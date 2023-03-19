UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion -FT

March 19 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG has offered
to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion, with the
Swiss government planning to change the country's laws to bypass
a shareholder vote on the transaction, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
The proposed all-share deal between Switzerland's two
biggest banks is set to be signed as soon as Sunday evening, the
report said, adding that the deal will be priced at a fraction
of Credit Suisse's closing price on Friday.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman
)