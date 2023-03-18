Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
10:12aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as Saturday - FT
RE
09:50aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal - FT
RE
09:33aDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse Assets - Bloomberg News
RE
UBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as Saturday - FT

03/18/2023 | 10:12am EDT
Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank and Swiss regulator FINMA have told their international counterparts they regard a deal with UBS Group as the only way to prevent a collapse in confidence in Credit Suisse Group, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

UBS, Credit Suisse and key regulators are rushing to finalise a deal on the merger of the two Swiss banks as soon as Saturday evening, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

FINMA declined to comment on the FT report. UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters earlier reported that UBS was coming under pressure from the Swiss authorities to carry out a takeover of its local rival to get the market turmoil surrounding Credit Suisse under control. The plan could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, while Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.00% 0.6182 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.20% 1.12703 Delayed Quote.0.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.40% 0.67367 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.30% 0.134394 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.00% 13.246 Delayed Quote.0.35%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.09% 0.98708 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.36% 11.7946 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.29% 0.011221 Delayed Quote.0.69%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.48% 0.6984 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.00% 0.5779 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.70% 0.012019 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.00% 0.6887 Delayed Quote.0.41%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.39% 0.088115 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.38% 0.9257 Delayed Quote.0.53%
