  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
06:01pUbs ceo says real challenge is rundown of credit suisse in…
RE
05:58pUBS's Credit Suisse deal was the best solution says Swiss gov't 
RE
05:53pGlobal central banks open daily dollar taps to help banks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS's Credit Suisse deal was the best solution says Swiss gov't 

03/19/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: News conference on Credit Suisse after UBS takeover offer, in Bern

(Reuters) - Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter was determined to present the deal for UBS to buy Credit Suisse as no bailout but the best possible solution to a difficult situation.

Keller-Sutter, who said she held a Credit Suisse bank account, said the worst case had been avoided.

"This is no bailout. This is a commercial solution because UBS is taking over Credit Suisse," she told a press conference in Bern.

"The bankruptcy of Credit Suisse would have had a huge collateral damage - on the Swiss financial market also internationally," she said.

She said she had been in contact with "colleagues from the UK and USA" who were "very grateful for this solution because they really feared that there could be a bankruptcy of Credit Suisse with all the losses."

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was vital that a solution had been found quickly. The central bank helped by providing 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) in liquidity assistance.

"Credit Suisse is classified as a global systemically important bank due to its size and global network," he told reporters. "The solution we have now ensures that the systemically important function remains secure."

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher, who will lead the combined entity as chairman, described the deal as a great opportunity, although there was lots of work to do.

"We will be de-risking a lot of those tricky businesses that we are inheriting from Credit Suisse," he told reporters.

He said it was far too early to discuss job cuts at Credit Suisse, but he was very positive about Credit Suisse's Swiss business.

"It is a fine asset that we are very determined to keep," Kelleher said.

His upbeat tone contrasted with Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann, who was emotional when he spoke about the demise of 167-year-old Credit Suisse as an independent bank.

"Today is a historic, sad and very challenging day," he said.

The bank had been caught by old burdens which had materialised, he said.

"It's an accumulation of things that have built up over many, many years, and, in total, the barrel has burst," Lehmann said.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Kirsti Knolle, writing by John Revill, editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.55% 0.62181 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.16% 1.12873 Delayed Quote.0.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.23% 0.67527 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.17% 0.134625 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.05% 13.24 Delayed Quote.0.35%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.18% 0.98904 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.10% 11.804 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. -4.54% 68.32 Delayed Quote.-19.08%
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION -5.11% 18.38 Delayed Quote.-23.16%
INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC. -4.89% 47.62 Delayed Quote.-20.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.11% 0.011233 Delayed Quote.0.69%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.32% 0.7012 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
MORGAN STANLEY -3.25% 84.18 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.50% 0.58114 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.17% 0.01204 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.30% 0.6907 Delayed Quote.0.41%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.68% 0.088715 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.11% 0.92663 Delayed Quote.0.53%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 658 M 15 803 M 15 803 M
Net income 2023 -2 005 M -2 162 M -2 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,77x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 7 331 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
