  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
2023-03-17
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
08:28aUBS examines takeover of Credit Suisse, with possible Swiss govt guarantee - sources
RE
08:12aUBS seeks Swiss backstop in any Credit Suisse deal - Bloomberg News
RE
07:44aUBS seeks Swiss backstop in any Credit Suisse deal - Bloomberg News
RE
UBS seeks Swiss backstop in any Credit Suisse deal - Bloomberg News

03/18/2023 | 08:12am EDT
UBS bank's headquarters in Zurich

(Reuters) - UBS Group AG is asking the Swiss government for a backstop if it were to buy Credit Suisse Group AG, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

UBS is discussing scenarios in which the government would take on certain legal costs or other specific losses in any deal, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Under one likely scenario, the deal would involve UBS acquiring Credit Suisse to obtain its wealth and asset management units, while possibly divesting the investment banking division, the report added.

UBS Group and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters reported earlier that Credit Suisse is weighing several survival options as regulators urge the investment bank to pursue a deal with UBS.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
