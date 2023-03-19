Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
03:31pU.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve in touch with Swiss authorities after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse
RE
03:22pUBS to take over Credit Suisse to stem global crisis of confidence
RE
03:14pUBS to acquire Credit Suisse for $3.23 bln
RE
UBS to take over Credit Suisse to stem global crisis of confidence

03/19/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Meeting on UBS and Credit Suisse at the Swiss Finance Department, in Bern

UBS sealed a deal to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss authorities said on Sunday.

The Swiss central bank will supply substantial liquidity to the merged bank, it said at a news conference in the Swiss capital, Bern. It said the deal marked a solution to secure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in an exceptional situation.

MARKET REACTION:

* Early traded prices of the euro suggest the single currency was rising on the back of the news. The euro was last quoted at around $1.07, up around 0.4% on the day.

Last week:

* European banks slid almost 12%, their biggest weekly drop in just over a year. Japanese banks fell almost 11%, their biggest weekly drop since the March 2020 COVID-induced market turmoil. U.S. bank shares have notched up double-digit losses for two straight weeks.

* Two-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 74 bps, their biggest weekly drop since 1987. Two-year German bond yields slid 64 bps -- their biggest weekly drop since 1992.

COMMENTS:

HOLGER SCHMIEDING, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BERENBERG, LONDON

"They've (Swiss authorities) seen a problem, are dealing with it and that's a very positive sign for markets.

"That doesn't meant that it's all over but there's no need to panic. The relief for market is that systemic risk is contained."

MICHAEL BROWN, STRATEGIST, TRADERX, LONDON

"The early signs are that it is steading things a little, as you would expect. FX pricing is starting to filter through and - although it's the most illiquid market in the world and it's likely just Wellington in New Zealand trading - the pound and the Aussie dollar are a bit firmer.

"The yen is softer to a similar degree, so the FX market is singing a bit of a 'risk-off' song".

BRIAN JACOBSEN, SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

"It seems like a very large and decisive intervention. Provided markets don't sniff out other lingering problems, I'd think this should be pretty positive. Governments are intent on snuffing out the spark of contagion before the flames get out of control.

"The key now will be consistency: their actions set a precedent. The inconsistent treatment of Lehman Brothers versus Bear Stearns threw gas on the financial crisis. Now we have to wait and see how US officials treat regional banks."

"The CS/UBS deal should be good enough to improve sentiment, but there will still be lingering questions about regional banks in the U.S. and whether there are hidden risks in European banks. There is always something to worry about"

MAX GEORGIOU, ANALYST, THIRD BRIDGE, LONDON:

"Today is one of the most significant days in European banking since 2008, with far-reaching repercussions for the industry. These events could alter the course of not only European banking but also the wealth management industry more generally."

(Reporting by the finance and markets team; Compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.18% 0.6288 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.30% 88.549 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.36% 0.6719 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.29% 1.1379 Delayed Quote.1.00%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.32% 161.031 Delayed Quote.1.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.12% 0.6823 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 96.089 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.19% 140.913 Delayed Quote.0.86%
GERMANY 10Y CASH -0.21% 2.104 Delayed Quote.-17.74%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.39% 0.011362 Delayed Quote.0.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -1.19% 1.5989 Delayed Quote.2.03%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.32% 0.6995 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.39% 82.965 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. -1.24% 37.47 Delayed Quote.2.94%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.22% 0.935699 Delayed Quote.0.83%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.00% 131.807 Delayed Quote.1.73%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 658 M 15 803 M 15 803 M
Net income 2023 -2 005 M -2 162 M -2 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,77x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 7 331 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,86 CHF
Average target price 3,72 CHF
Spread / Average Target 100,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-32.71%7 903
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623