Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
03:08pUK finance minister, Bank of England governor in contact over Credit Suisse - source
RE
02:26pAnalysis-Bank panic raises specter of 2008, may bring lasting change
RE
01:47pCredit Suisse's investment bank said to be a key sticking point in talks with UBS- Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK finance minister, Bank of England governor in contact over Credit Suisse - source

03/18/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: BoE Monetary Policy Report Press Conference in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey are in regular contact this weekend over the fate of Credit Suisse Group AG, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

UBS Group AG is mulling a takeover of its embattled Swiss rival Credit Suisse, other sources told Reuters on Saturday, amid a crisis of confidence in the bank that risks destabilizing the global financial system.

Spokespeople at the Treasury and the UK finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority, which oversees lenders, declined to comment.

The UK has been a key market for the Swiss lender. Credit Suisse's UK entity, Credit Suisse International, has $60 billion of risk weighted assets, according to the company's latest filings.

The bank also has $44.6 billion of risk weighted assets in its US unit.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, additional reporting by Stefania Spezzati; Writing by Elisa Martinuzzi; Editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
03:08pUK finance minister, Bank of England governor in contact over Credit Suisse - source
RE
02:26pAnalysis-Bank panic raises specter of 2008, may bring lasting change
RE
01:47pCredit Suisse's investment bank said to be a key sticking point in talks with UBS- Bloo..
RE
01:22pU.S. authorities weighing in on possible Credit Sui..
RE
12:35pU.S. authorities weighing in on possible Credit Suisse-UBS deal- Bloomberg News
RE
11:21aECB hawks press case for more rate hikes to fight dogged inflation
RE
10:12aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal as soon as Saturday - FT
RE
09:50aUBS, regulators race to seal Credit Suisse deal - FT
RE
09:33aDeutsche Bank Eyes Some Credit Suisse Assets - Bloomberg News
RE
09:03aECB likely to keep boosting interest rates -ECB's Wunsch
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 658 M 15 803 M 15 803 M
Net income 2023 -2 005 M -2 162 M -2 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,77x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 7 331 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,86 CHF
Average target price 3,72 CHF
Spread / Average Target 100,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-32.71%7 903
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623