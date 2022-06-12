Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-10 am EDT
6.198 CHF   -5.72%
04:42pUK's FCA puts Credit Suisse on watchlist in need of stricter supervision -FT
RE
06/10S&P 500 Posts 5.1% Weekly Drop Amid Inflation, Fed Policy Worries; Financials, Technology Lead Broad Decline
MT
06/10European Bourses Plunge Friday on Gloomy Economic Outlook, Inflation Fears
MT
Summary 
Summary

UK's FCA puts Credit Suisse on watchlist in need of stricter supervision -FT

06/12/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva,

(Reuters) - The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has put Credit Suisse on a watchlist of institutions in need of stricter supervision, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday, citing a letter sent in May.

The regulator told the Swiss bank last month the step had been taken because of concern the bank had not made enough improvements to its culture, governance and risk controls, the report said.

The FCA also asked Credit Suisse's senior executives to give evidence of steps the bank would take to prevent instances of misconduct and to improve accountability, the report said.

The FCA was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report, saying "we do not comment on our discussions with regulators, nor would it be appropriate for us to do so."

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 19 320 M 19 545 M 19 545 M
Net income 2022 427 M 432 M 432 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 15 843 M 16 027 M 16 027 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 51 030
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 6,20 CHF
Average target price 7,62 CHF
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-30.14%16 027
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.87%351 124
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.43%267 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.41%238 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 793
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.63%151 965