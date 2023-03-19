US senator says FBI, Justice Dept should help investigate SVB failure

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of
Investigation and the U.S. Justice Department should be involved
in investigations of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, U.S.
Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Sunday.
"I think they will be involved. I don't think we should
leave this entirely to the Federal Reserve System," Van Hollen,
a Democrat, told Fox News Sunday.
Van Hollen also said that regulators and lawmakers would
need to debate whether and how to guarantee bank deposits above
$250,000, adding: "We're not going to bail out any bank."
(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)