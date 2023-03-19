Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
2023-03-17
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
10:48aSwiss government to hold "important" press conference later Sunday - SRF
RE
10:33aSwitzerland considers full or partial Credit Suisse nationalisation -Bloomberg
RE
09:16aUS senator says FBI, Justice Dept should help investigate SVB failure
RE
US senator says FBI, Justice Dept should help investigate SVB failure

03/19/2023
WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Justice Department should be involved in investigations of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Sunday.

"I think they will be involved. I don't think we should leave this entirely to the Federal Reserve System," Van Hollen, a Democrat, told Fox News Sunday.

Van Hollen also said that regulators and lawmakers would need to debate whether and how to guarantee bank deposits above $250,000, adding: "We're not going to bail out any bank." (Reporting by David Lawder in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


