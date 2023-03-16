Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:04 2023-03-16 pm EDT
2.022 CHF   +19.15%
04:08pBanking worries send US markets on dizzying ride
RE
04:00pWall Street closes higher as First Republic helps lift banks
RE
03:58pCredit Suisse says key liquidity measure did not change the week SVB fell
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street closes higher as First Republic helps lift banks

03/16/2023 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

European Central Bank raises key policy rate

*

First Republic Bank shares reverse course and turn higher

*

Meta, Snap climb as U.S. threatens TikTok ban

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - A strong rebound by financials helped Wall Street's main indexes close firmly positive on Thursday, after media reports said some of the country's largest lenders were in talks to aid First Republic Bank.

The technology sector also contributed to the gains, helping to boost the Nasdaq Composite to its strongest performance since Feb. 2, 2022.

The latest twist in the regional banks saga came on the heels of a 50 basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank, which earlier in the day had dampened investor sentiment already hurt by fears of a banking crisis.

Financial institutions, including JP Morgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley, confirmed earlier reports they would deposit up to $30 billion into First Republic Bank's coffers to stabilize the lender, according to several reports, including Reuters sources.

"Banks are looking out for one another," said Huntington Private Bank chief investment officer, John Augustine.

"We had two outliers go down and now they want to save what is considered a more mainstream bank."

Shares of JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley advanced, while the possibility of a rescue buoyed First Republic Bank.

The positive sentiment spread to some of the other regional lenders, with Alliance Bancorp posting strong gains.

The KBW regional banking index and the S&P 500 banking index both rebounded from negative territory to close higher.

Concerns about banks have rattled the stock market in recent days after the collapse of SVB Financial fueled contagion fears.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. banking system remains sound and Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when needed.

U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse advanced after the bank secured a credit line of up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 68.67 points, or 1.76%, to end at 3,960.60 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 283.85 points, or 2.48%, to 11,717.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.34 points, or 1.18%, to 32,251.91.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to continued labor market strength, which could persuade the Fed to keep raising rates further.

Weak retail sales figures, as well as data showing a downward trend in producer inflation, on Wednesday had bolstered bets of a small rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its meet concluding on March 22.

Money markets are still largely pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Fed at its March 22 policy announcement. .

Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Snapchat operator Snap Inc climbed after the U.S. administration threatened to impose a ban on rival TikTok. (Reporting by David Carnevali)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.40% 0.6187 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.56% 0.66524 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.27% 1.12654 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.38% 1.21133 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.15% 0.67748 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.30% 0.72842 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.02% 0.134917 Delayed Quote.0.72%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 19.15% 2.022 Delayed Quote.-38.60%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.10% 13.203 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 1.17% 32246.55 Real-time Quote.-3.84%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.16% 0.9868 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 1.06129 Delayed Quote.0.23%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 10.38% 34.32 Delayed Quote.-74.44%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.19% 11.847 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.06% 0.011257 Delayed Quote.0.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.31% 0.012107 Delayed Quote.0.57%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.60% 0.6965 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 3.35% 204.51 Delayed Quote.64.33%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.79% 86.895 Delayed Quote.0.44%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.48% 11717.28 Real-time Quote.9.24%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.25% 0.57526 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.61857 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -2.04% 0.012002 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.20% 0.6906 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
SNAP INC. 6.87% 11.045 Delayed Quote.15.53%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.51% 0.088471 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.15% 0.93005 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
04:08pBanking worries send US markets on dizzying ride
RE
04:00pWall Street closes higher as First Republic helps lift banks
RE
03:58pCredit Suisse says key liquidity measure did not change the week SVB fell
RE
03:55pFirst Republic Rescue Talks, Credit Suisse Deal Boost US Equities
MT
03:51pDBRS Morningstar cuts Credit Suisse credit rating to 'BBB'
RE
03:19pGlobal shares gain, Wall Street shoots higher on reports of First Republic rescue
RE
03:13pItaly's Webuild order book drives core profit goals
RE
03:11pCredit Suisse, UBS Reportedly Balk at Combination
MT
03:01pCredit Suisse sued by US shareholders over finances, controls
RE
02:48pExclusive-Credit Suisse says LCR was unchanged between March 8 and March 14, despite cr..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 449 M 16 449 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 223 M -7 223 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,82x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 7 969 M 8 581 M 8 581 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,70 CHF
Average target price 3,71 CHF
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-38.60%7 235
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740