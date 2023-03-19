Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
05:48pWorld markets set for relief after UBS rescues Credit Suisse
RE
05:47pMarketmind: UBS-Credit Suisse deal sealed. Is it enough?
RE
05:01pBank of England to start repo operations at 0815 GMT on Monday
RE
World markets set for relief after UBS rescues Credit Suisse

03/19/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
News conference on Credit Suisse after UBS takeover offer, in Bern

LONDON (Reuters) - Financial markets are poised for relief on Monday after UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse Group AG in a rescue orchestrated by the state and major central banks announced a co-ordinated move to shore up liquidity in the financial system.

In an early sign that risk appetite was set for a bounce, the euro, sterling and the Australian dollar all edged up, data from trading platform EBS and Reuters Dealing showed. Crypto currency bitcoin rose over 5%.

UBS will buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) and agreed to assume up to $5.4 billion in losses as it winds down the smaller peer's investment bank after a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

In a coordinated global response, central banks including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan said they would enhance dollar swap lines, helping calm investors rattled by turmoil in the banking sector.

The euro was last quoted up 0.2% at $1.0684.

"It seems like a very large and decisive intervention. Provided markets don't sniff out other lingering problems, I'd think this should be pretty positive," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

"Governments are intent on snuffing out the spark of contagion before the flames get out of control."

The failure of two U.S. banks and a rout in Credit Suisse shares have sent shock waves through markets over the past week, reviving memories of the 2008 financial crisis.

European banks slid almost 12% last week, their biggest weekly drop in just over a year, Japanese banks fell almost 11% - their biggest weekly drop since the March 2020 COVID-induced market turmoil - and U.S. bank shares have notched double-digit losses for two straight weeks.

Without Sunday's Swiss intervention, the risk of further market stress had appeared likely.

At least two major banks in Europe were examining scenarios of contagion possibly spreading in the region's banking sector, two senior executives with knowledge of the deliberations told Reuters earlier on Sunday, before the Credit Suisse deal was announced.

The U.S., UK and Swiss central banks are all scheduled to meet in the week ahead.

HIGH STAKES

The stakes are high for central banks and policymakers who have highlighted resilience of their banking sectors but are also mindful of the need to stem a crisis of confidence that could destabilise financial markets.

Even after Sunday's news, optimism from analysts was laced with caution and some scepticism.

"Switzerland's standing as a financial centre is shattered - the country will now be viewed as a financial banana republic," said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of Opimas in Vienna.

Others drew attention to the losses likely to be suffered by Credit Suisse junior bondholders.

The decision to write down the value of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 bonds to zero under the deal was "stunning and hard to understand," bondholder Axiom said.

"CS shareholders are essentially wiped out, and some (AT1) bondholders will be wiped out, but the basic functioning of the banking system was protected," said Michael Rosen, chief investment officer at Angeles Investments.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Amanda Cooper in London; Additional reporting Carolina Mandl, Lawrence Delevigne and Tom Sims; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Amanda Cooper


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.91943 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.12% 0.62694 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.13% 88.393 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.08% 1.06808 Delayed Quote.0.12%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.41% 0.62168 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.22% 0.67105 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.60% 25301.4 End-of-day quote.63.25%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.70% 26973.4 End-of-day quote.62.35%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.01% 1.81811 Delayed Quote.2.35%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.05% 1.142 Delayed Quote.1.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.11% 1.087548 Delayed Quote.0.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.05% 0.682846 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.04% 1.59133 Delayed Quote.1.45%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.11% 140.788 Delayed Quote.0.86%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.23% 0.018064 Delayed Quote.2.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.39% 0.011362 Delayed Quote.0.99%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.23% 1.490202 Delayed Quote.2.26%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.21% 0.93583 Delayed Quote.0.83%
