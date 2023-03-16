Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:22:29 2023-03-16 am EDT
2.071 CHF   +22.04%
07:10aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:08aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
07:03aYellen tells senators US banking system 'remains sound'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yellen tells senators US banking system 'remains sound'

03/16/2023 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Ways and Means Committee hearing on President Joe Biden's fiscal year 2024 Budget Request in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. banking system remains sound and Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when needed, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday.

In remarks prepared for a budget hearing, Yellen said "decisive and forceful" actions taken this week by the U.S. government to shore up public confidence in the banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank underscored its resolve to protect depositors.

"I can reassure the members of the committee that our banking system remains sound, and that Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them," Yellen said in the remarks.

"This week's actions demonstrate our resolute commitment to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe."

She made no reference in the prepared remarks to the situation surrounding Credit Suisse, which saw its shares plunge on Wednesday before regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to the flagship Swiss lender.

Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced a series of emergency measures on Sunday after the failures of California-based Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis.

Yellen said Treasury worked with the Fed and the FDIC to protect all depositors of both banks and set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds. The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

"Shareholders and debtholders are not being protected by the government. Importantly, no taxpayer money is being used or put at risk with this action," she told the committee.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.38% 0.66438 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.20343 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.72662 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 23.22% 2.088 Delayed Quote.-38.60%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.27% 1.06116 Delayed Quote.0.23%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012088 Delayed Quote.0.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.15% 0.61529 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
07:10aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:08aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
07:03aYellen tells senators US banking system 'remains sound'
RE
07:03aTaiwanese financial sector has low exposure to Credit Suisse -regulator
RE
06:40aFactbox-Credit Suisse's troubles - spies, money laundering and central bank cash
RE
06:32aSHARES IN FOCUS 2: Rescue package for Credit Suisse helps banks get ba..
DP
06:02aSpanish Lenders' Exposure to Credit Suisse Less than EUR1 Billion
MT
06:01aCredit Suisse CEO Urges Employees to Focus on Facts, Vows to Speed Up Restructuring
MT
05:50aBanks stocks bounce back
MS
05:50aEurope Bank Shares Rebound After Credit Suisse Liquidity Boost
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 525 M 16 525 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 257 M -7 257 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,82x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 6 688 M 7 235 M 7 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,70 CHF
Average target price 3,71 CHF
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-38.60%7 235
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740