Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-16 am EST
2.825 CHF   -0.18%
06:18aSwiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp
RE
05:53aZKB not poaching Credit Suisse clients - CEO in paper
RE
12/16Credit Suisse, BNP faulted by U.S. bank regulators for resolution plans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZKB not poaching Credit Suisse clients - CEO in paper

12/17/2022 | 05:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - Zuercher Kantonalbank is not trying to poach clients from embattled Credit Suisse, the state-backed cantonal bank's chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

Amid a social media storm that sparked unfounded speculation about its stability, Credit Suisse reported sharp outflows in October as wealthy clients moved assets elsewhere, although its chairman has said the situation has since stabilised.

ZKB CEO Urs Baumann told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung his bank was not actively approaching Credit Suisse clients and said ZKB was not using its state backing as a marketing tool amid such market jitters.

"We deliberately do not do that. We are one of the safest banks in the world even without a state guarantee. Firstly, the state guarantee is settled and secondly, it could be taken away from us. Therefore, we manage the bank in such a way that we can survive without it," he told the paper.

Asked would it mean for the Swiss banking sector and for ZKB if problems at Credit Suisse intensified, he said:

"We want a strong CS. It is a good and reliable partner for us and is particularly important for the corporate banking business in Switzerland. We could not handle many transactions on our own."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
06:18aSwiss central bank sees onus on Credit Suisse to execute revamp
RE
05:53aZKB not poaching Credit Suisse clients - CEO in paper
RE
12/16Credit Suisse, BNP faulted by U.S. bank regulators for resolution plans
RE
12/16Federal Reserve Board, FDIC Identify Deficiencies in Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas Resolut..
DJ
12/16Regulators find deficiencies in Credit Suisse resolution plan, shortcomings in BNP Pari..
RE
12/15Financial executives and Texas Republicans spar over climate actions
RE
12/15BlackRock executive and Texas Republicans spar over climate actions
RE
12/14Biotechnology Gains Lead European Equities Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
12/14Credit Suisse's Asset Management Arm Reviews Real Estate Fund's Conversion To NAV-based..
MT
12/14Swiss Finance Minister Expresses Confidence in Credit Suisse's Turnaround Efforts
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 499 M 16 606 M 16 606 M
Net income 2022 -5 243 M -5 617 M -5 617 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,81x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 11 210 M 12 010 M 12 010 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,83 CHF
Average target price 4,86 CHF
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-66.36%12 010
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.84%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.59%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921