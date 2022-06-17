Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund : Yeld Bond Fund Reports Second Quarter Earnings (PDF)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CREDIT SUISSE HIGH YIELD BOND FUND

REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

New York, New York - June 16, 2022: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE Amex: DHY), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on April 30, 2022 were $237,204,030, as compared with $256,325,436 on January 31, 2022 and $266,820,587 on April 30, 2021. On April 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $2.29 based on 103,513,735 shares outstanding.

April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 April 30, 2021 Total Net Assets $237,204,030 $256,325,436 $266,820,587 NAV Per Share $2.29 $2.48 $2.58 Shares Outstanding 103,513,735 103,513,735 103,507,402

For the period February 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022, total net investment income was $4,014,027 or $0.04 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) was $(18,321,427) or $(0.18) per share for the same period.

Second Quarter First Quarter Second Quarter Ended Ended Ended April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 April 30, 2021 Total Net Investment $4,014,027 $4,089,774 $4,296,017 Income Per Share $0.04 $0.04 $0.04 Total Net Realized/ $(18,321,427) $(6,465,484) $4,025,167 Unrealized Gain/(Loss) Per Share $(0.18) $(0.06) $0.04

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC.

