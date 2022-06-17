Log in
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund : Yeld Bond Fund Reports Second Quarter Earnings (PDF)

06/17/2022 | 09:43am EDT

06/17/2022 | 09:43am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Investor Relations: 1-800-293-1232

CREDIT SUISSE HIGH YIELD BOND FUND

REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

New York, New York - June 16, 2022: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE Amex: DHY), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on April 30, 2022 were $237,204,030, as compared with $256,325,436 on January 31, 2022 and $266,820,587 on April 30, 2021. On April 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $2.29 based on 103,513,735 shares outstanding.

April 30, 2022

January 31, 2022

April 30, 2021

Total Net Assets

$237,204,030

$256,325,436

$266,820,587

NAV Per Share

$2.29

$2.48

$2.58

Shares Outstanding

103,513,735

103,513,735

103,507,402

For the period February 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022, total net investment income was $4,014,027 or $0.04 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) was $(18,321,427) or $(0.18) per share for the same period.

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Ended

Ended

Ended

April 30, 2022

January 31, 2022

April 30, 2021

Total Net Investment

$4,014,027

$4,089,774

$4,296,017

Income

Per Share

$0.04

$0.04

$0.04

Total Net Realized/

$(18,321,427)

$(6,465,484)

$4,025,167

Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

Per Share

$(0.18)

$(0.06)

$0.04

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC.

Information Classification: Limited Access

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 13:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
