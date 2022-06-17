Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund : Yeld Bond Fund Reports Second Quarter Earnings (PDF)
06/17/2022 | 09:43am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CREDIT SUISSE HIGH YIELD BOND FUND
REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
New York, New York - June 16, 2022: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE Amex: DHY), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended April 30, 2022.
Total net assets of the Fund on April 30, 2022 were $237,204,030, as compared with $256,325,436 on January 31, 2022 and $266,820,587 on April 30, 2021. On April 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $2.29 based on 103,513,735 shares outstanding.
April 30, 2022
January 31, 2022
April 30, 2021
Total Net Assets
$237,204,030
$256,325,436
$266,820,587
NAV Per Share
$2.29
$2.48
$2.58
Shares Outstanding
103,513,735
103,513,735
103,507,402
For the period February 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022, total net investment income was $4,014,027 or $0.04 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) was $(18,321,427) or $(0.18) per share for the same period.
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
April 30, 2022
January 31, 2022
April 30, 2021
Total Net Investment
$4,014,027
$4,089,774
$4,296,017
Income
Per Share
$0.04
$0.04
$0.04
Total Net Realized/
$(18,321,427)
$(6,465,484)
$4,025,167
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
Per Share
$(0.18)
$(0.06)
$0.04
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC.
