Creditex SAA, formerly Compania Industrial Textil Credisa Trutex SAA Creditex, is a Peru-based company which engages in the Textiles & Leather Goods Industry. The corporate purpose of the Company is the manufacture of textile products including ginning, spinning, weaving, dyeing, finishing, stamping, and in general all activities related to the industrial processing of textile fibers, natural and synthetic. The Company also operates in the commercialization, distribution and representation of textile products, both in the national market and abroad, to the provision of technical assistance and advisory services as well as management; to the import and export of all kinds of goods, supplies, equipment, machinery, and services.