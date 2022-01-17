CREDEM: 2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) communicates its 2022 financial calendar, pursuant to art. No 2.6.2(1)(b) of "Regolamento dei Mercati organizzati e gestiti da Borsa Italiana S.p.A.":

February 7, 2022 Board of Directors - Approval of preliminary individual and consolidated financial results as of December 31, 2021

March 10, 2022 Board of Directors - Approval of individual and consolidated draft

financial statements as at December 31, 2021