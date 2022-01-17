Log in
03:55aCREDEM : 2022 Financial Calendar
PU
01/14Moody's Raises Credito Emiliano's Deposit Ratings After $688.6 Million Notes Issue
MT
2021CREDITO EMILIANO S P A : FITCH upgrades CREDEM's ratings
PU
CREDEM: 2022 Financial Calendar

01/17/2022 | 03:55am EST
CREDEM: 2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) communicates its 2022 financial calendar, pursuant to art. No 2.6.2(1)(b) of "Regolamento dei Mercati organizzati e gestiti da Borsa Italiana S.p.A.":

February 7, 2022 Board of Directors - Approval of preliminary individual and consolidated financial results as of December 31, 2021

March 10, 2022 Board of Directors - Approval of individual and consolidated draft

financial statements as at December 31, 2021

April 28, 2022

May 6, 2022

August 4, 2022

General shareholders' meeting - Approval of individual and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2021

Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at March 31, 2022

Board of Directors - Approval of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2022

November 10, 2022 Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at September 30, 2022

Group Results' presentations to financial analysts have not been scheduled yet. Credem shall ensure to communicate any subsequent amendment.

Please note that 2022 calendar of company events updated was passed on to the authorized storage mechanism www.1info.itand can be found on the website www.credem.it, section "Investor Relations - Calendar".

***

In order to provide continuity and regularity with the interim statements published in the past, Credem opted for periodical disclosure, on a voluntary basis, of financial information as at 31 March and 30 September of each financial year, pursuant to art. 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, in addition to the annual report and the half-yearly report regulated by art. 154-ter (1) and (2) of "Testo Unico della Finanza". All form and contents of interim statements will be comparable to those previously adopted.

Reggio Emilia, January 17, 2022

CREDITO EMILIANO S.p.A.

(Chairman)

Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata

CONTACTS

Media relations Credem

Investor relations Credem

+39.0522.582075

+39.0522.583076- 583741

rel@credem.it

investor@credem.it

www.credem.it

--------------------------------------

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

CREDEM - Credito Emiliano S.p.A. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
