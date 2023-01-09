Advanced search
CREDEM: 2023 Financial Calendar

01/09/2023
PRESS RELEASE

CREDEM: 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) communicates its 2023 financial calendar, pursuant to art. No 2.6.2(1)(b) of "Regolamento dei Mercati organizzati e gestiti da Borsa Italiana S.p.A.":

February 6, 2023

Board of Directors - Approval of preliminary individual and

consolidated financial results as at December 31, 2022

March 9, 2023

Board of Directors - Approval of individual and consolidated draft

financial statements as at December 31, 2022

April 27, 2023

General shareholders' meeting - Approval of individual and

consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2022

May 9, 2023

Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at March 31,

2023

August 7, 2023

Board of Directors - Approval of the half-yearly consolidated financial

statements as at June 30, 2023

November 9, 2023

Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at September

30, 2023

Group Results' presentations to financial analysts have not been scheduled yet. Credem shall ensure to communicate any subsequent amendment.

Please note that 2023 calendar of company events updated was passed on to the authorized storage mechanism www.1info.itand can be found on the website www.credem.it, section "Investor Relations

  • Calendar".

***

In order to provide continuity and regularity with the interim statements published in the past, Credem opted for periodical disclosure, on a voluntary basis, of financial information as at 31 March and 30 September of each financial year, pursuant to art. 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, in addition to the annual report and the half-yearly report regulated by art. 154-ter (1) and (2) of "Testo Unico della Finanza". All form and contents of interim statements will be comparable to those previously adopted.

Reggio Emilia, January 09, 2023

CREDITO EMILIANO SPA

(Chairman)

Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata

CONTACTS

Media relations Credem

Investor relations Credem

+39.0522.582075 - +39.02.77426202

+39.0522.583076

rel@credem.it

investor@credem.it

www.credem.it

1

Disclaimer

CREDEM - Credito Emiliano S.p.A. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 14:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
