PRESS RELEASE

CREDEM: 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) communicates its 2023 financial calendar, pursuant to art. No 2.6.2(1)(b) of "Regolamento dei Mercati organizzati e gestiti da Borsa Italiana S.p.A.":

February 6, 2023 Board of Directors - Approval of preliminary individual and consolidated financial results as at December 31, 2022 March 9, 2023 Board of Directors - Approval of individual and consolidated draft financial statements as at December 31, 2022 April 27, 2023 General shareholders' meeting - Approval of individual and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2022 May 9, 2023 Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at March 31, 2023 August 7, 2023 Board of Directors - Approval of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2023 November 9, 2023 Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at September 30, 2023

Group Results' presentations to financial analysts have not been scheduled yet. Credem shall ensure to communicate any subsequent amendment.

Please note that 2023 calendar of company events updated was passed on to the authorized storage mechanism www.1info.itand can be found on the website www.credem.it, section "Investor Relations

Calendar".

***

In order to provide continuity and regularity with the interim statements published in the past, Credem opted for periodical disclosure, on a voluntary basis, of financial information as at 31 March and 30 September of each financial year, pursuant to art. 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, in addition to the annual report and the half-yearly report regulated by art. 154-ter (1) and (2) of "Testo Unico della Finanza". All form and contents of interim statements will be comparable to those previously adopted.

Reggio Emilia, January 09, 2023