CREDEM: CHANGES TO 2023 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

In accordance with art. 2.6.2, paragraph 1, lett. b), of the Regulations for Markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Credito Emiliano S.p.A. announced, as a change to what has already been communicated, that the Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the interim report as at September 30, 2023 will be held on 8 November 2023 instead of 9 November 2023.

Please find below the updated calendar for the 2023 the corporate events

February 6, 2023 Board of Directors - Approval of preliminary individual and consolidated financial results as at December 31, 2022 (already held)

March 9, 2023 Board of Directors - Approval of individual and consolidated draft financial statements as at December 31, 2022

April 26, 2023 General shareholders' meeting - Approval of individual and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2022

May 9, 2023 Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at March 31, 2023

August 7, 2023 Board of Directors - Approval of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2023

November 8, 2023 Board of Directors - Approval of the interim report as at September 30, 2023.

Please note that 2023 calendar of company events, updated as above, was passed on to the authorized storage mechanism www.1info.itand can be found on the website www.credem.it, section "Investor Relations - Calendar".

In order to provide continuity and regularity with the interim statements published in the past, Credem opted for periodical disclosure, on a voluntary basis, of financial information as at 31 March and 30 September of each financial year, pursuant to art. 82-ter of the Issuers' Regulation, in addition to the annual report and the half-yearly report regulated by art. 154-ter (1) and (2) of "Testo Unico della Finanza". All form and contents of interim statements will be comparable to those previously adopted.

Reggio Emilia, September 21, 2023

