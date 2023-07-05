(Alliance News) - Credito Emiliano Spa reported Wednesday that the co-general manager, Stefano Pilastri, sold 10,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR7.2427, for a total consideration of EUR72,427.

Credem's stock closed Wednesday in the red by 0.1 percent at EUR7.22 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

