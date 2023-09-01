(Alliance News) - Credito Emiliano Spa reported Friday that the co-general manager, Stefano Pilastri, sold 5,000 ordinary shares in the institution.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR7.7625, for a total consideration of EUR38,812.50.

Credem's stock closed Friday up 0.1 percent at EUR7.73 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

