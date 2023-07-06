(Alliance News) - Credito Emiliano Spa reported Thursday that Credito Emiliano Holding Spa has bought back 520,000 ordinary shares of Credem.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR7.0112, for a total consideration of EUR3.6 million.

Credem's stock on Thursday closed down 0.1 percent at EUR7.21 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

