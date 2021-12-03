Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Credito Emiliano S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CE   IT0003121677

CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.

(CE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credem: The European Banking Authority has published 2021 Eu-Wide Transparency Exercise Results

12/03/2021 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Credem: The European Banking Authority has published 2021 Eu-Wide Transparency Exercise Results

On November 17th, the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the publication of the results related to the 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise, performed on June 2021 figures.

The exercise has involved, together with other European financial institutions, also the "Credito Emiliano - Credem" Banking Group, with a consolidation perimeter based on Credito Emiliano Holding SpA.

The informations related to "Credito Emiliano - Credem" Banking Group are available on the European Banking Authority's website at the following link:

https://www.eba.europa.eu/risk-analysis-and-data/2021-eu-wide-transparency-exercise

Reggio Emilia, December 3, 2021

CREDITO EMILIANO SPA

(Chairman)

Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata

CONTACTS

Media relations Credem

Investor relations Credem

+39.0522.582075 - +39.02.77426202

+39.0522.583076 - 3741

rel@credem.it

investor@credem.it

www.credem.it

--------------------------------------

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

CREDEM - Credito Emiliano S.p.A. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.
12:32pCREDEM : The European Banking Authority has published 2021 Eu-Wide Transparency Exercise R..
PU
11/11CREDEM, CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AS AT 3 : strong growth in profit, loans and deposits
PU
11/11Credito Emiliano S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30..
CI
10/25CREDITO EMILIANO S P A : CREDEM accelerates on sustainability
PU
09/23CREDITO EMILIANO S P A : Notice of redemption - Credem early redeems its 50,000,000 TIER ..
PU
09/23Credito Emiliano S.p.A. Announces Early Redemption of Outstanding Notes
CI
08/02CREDITO EMILIANO S P A : CREDEM among the European most solid banks
PU
07/27CREDITO EMILIANO S P A : Updated Articles of Association of Credito Emiliano S.p.A. publis..
PU
07/24CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A. (BIT : CE) completed the acquisition of Cassa di Risparmio di Cent..
CI
07/19CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A. : change in share capital
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 274 M 1 436 M 1 436 M
Net income 2021 346 M 390 M 390 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,09x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 1 940 M 2 194 M 2 187 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 6 652
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Credito Emiliano S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,70 €
Average target price 6,59 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nazzareno Gregori Co-General Manager
Angelo Campani Co-General Manager
Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata Chairman
Paolo Tommasini Head-Financial Reports & Administration
Paola Gina Maria Schwizer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.29.25%2 194
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.87%476 418
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%367 384
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%242 804
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.79%201 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.06%195 016