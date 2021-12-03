Credem: The European Banking Authority has published 2021 Eu-Wide Transparency Exercise Results
On November 17th, the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the publication of the results related to the 2021 EU-wide Transparency Exercise, performed on June 2021 figures.
The exercise has involved, together with other European financial institutions, also the "Credito Emiliano - Credem" Banking Group, with a consolidation perimeter based on Credito Emiliano Holding SpA.
The informations related to "Credito Emiliano - Credem" Banking Group are available on the European Banking Authority's website at the following link:
https://www.eba.europa.eu/risk-analysis-and-data/2021-eu-wide-transparency-exercise
Reggio Emilia, December 3, 2021
CREDITO EMILIANO SPA
(Chairman)
Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata
