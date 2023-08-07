(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Credito Emiliano Spa on Monday approved consolidated results for the first half of the year, a period that closed with consolidated net profit at EUR298.7 million from EUR157.0 million in 2022. Credem points out that it expensed EUR25 million in contributions to funds for the management of troubled banks in that perid. The result is up 90% from the same period last year.

Return on capital - annualized ROE - was at 17.9 percent, while annualized ROTE was 20.8 percent.

Net interest and other banking income stood at EUR954.2 million, up 39% from the end of June 2022 when it was EUR576.5 million.

Regarding capital strength, the Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio at the banking group level was 15.8 percent, while the Supervisory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was 14.4 percent compared to 7.56 percent minimum assigned by the ECB.

Among other things, 146 hires were reported to support the group's growth, while more than 85 percent of employees work under an active smart working contract.

Asset quality remained at the highest level in the system with the ratio of gross problem loans to gross loans-the Gross NPL Ratio-reducing further, although already at the top end of the market, to 2.04 percent, compared to 2.91 percent for the average of significant Italian banks and 2.24 percent average for European banks.

The ratio of net impaired loans to net loans stood at 0.94 percent.

Credito Emiliano closed Monday's session up 1.5 percent to EUR7.70 per share

