    IT0003121677

CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.

(CE)
  Report
2023-02-06
7.970 EUR   +0.89%
Credem confirms solidity in 2022 and raises dividend

02/06/2023 | 11:44am EST
(Alliance News) - Net income up without considering the benefit of badwill from the year before, dividend up 10 percent, and strong capital data. That, in a nutshell, is Credito Emiliano Spa's 2022, with the bank announcing on Monday a dividend of EUR0.33 per share from EUR0.30 a year earlier.

The dividend payout is thus EUR112.3 million, with the coupon worth 4.2 percent of the bank's current share valuation.

Net income increases to EUR317 million from EUR352.4 million in 2021, with the latter figure, however, benefiting from EUR95.6 million considering the accounting contribution from the acquisition of Cassa di Risparmio di Cento.

At the end of December 2022, net interest and other banking income stood at EUR1.47 billion compared to EUR1.34 billion a year earlier, up 10 percent year-on-year. Within the aggregate, the financial margin is EUR662.7 million compared to EUR496.3 million in 2021, up 34 percent. Margin from services stands at EUR810.2 million compared to EUR840.4 million in the previous year.

Costs rise to EUR802 million from EUR782.6 million a year earlier, with the cost/income ratio falling toL 54.5% from 58.5% in 2021.

Gross operating income rises to EUR670.9 million from EUR554.1 million, operating income increases to EUR572.6 million from EUR460.9 million, and pretax income rises to EUR461.6 million from EUR466.2 million.

ROTE stands at 11.5 percent and ROE at 9.8 percent.

Total customer deposits at the end of 2022 stand at EUR87.08 billion compared to EUR90.34 billion in 2021. Total deposits amounted to EUR101.95 billion compared to EUR104.91 billion at the end of December 2021. Specifically, direct customer deposits reach EUR36.33 billion compared to EUR34.58 billion in the same period of the previous year. Total direct deposits are EUR39.77 billion compared to EUR37.11 billion at the end of December 2021, and insurance deposits are EUR8.26 billion compared to EUR8.67 billion in 2021.

Net non-performing loans to net loans are 0.23 percent compared to 0.31 percent at the end of 2021, which is significantly lower than the system average of 0.92 percent. Gross non-performing loans are EUR320.7 million and the coverage ratio is 75.7 percent from 74.4 percent in the same period last year.

The CET1 ratio calculated on Credemholding is 13.72%, at the highest level in the system with over EUR1 billion margin on regulatory capital requirements; the minimum CET 1 ratio assigned to the group for 2023 is 7.56%, among the lowest among Italian banks supervised by the European Central Bank. The Tier 1 capital ratio is 14.03 percent and the total capital ratio is 16.65 percent.

"Also for 2023, the group confirms its management guidelines: Commercial development above the market average, maintaining credit quality, finding the right balance between operational efficiency and the continuation of planning, in particular, on omnichannel and digital, to be competitive on the different business areas, strengthening wealth management and completing the project to strengthen the private banking hub, entirely concentrated within the group company already dedicated to this purpose and renamed Credem Euromobiliare Private Banking, the path of integrating a sustainable approach within processes, risks and products, without prejudice to the solidity of the risk profile and capital levels," the bank explained.

Credem's stock closed Monday up 0.6 percent to EUR7.95 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

