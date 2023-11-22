(Alliance News) - Credito Emiliano Spa on Wednesday, following the revision of the outlook on the sovereign debt rating assigned to the Italian government, announced that the agency Moody's has confirmed all of the bank's ratings and improved both the outlook on long-term senior debt to stable from negative and the outlook on long-term deposits to positive from negative.

In detail, the long-term counterparty risk rating was confirmed at Baa1 and the short-term counterparty risk rating at P-2.

Credito Emiliano trades in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR8.09 per share.

