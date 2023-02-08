Credito Emiliano S p A : CREDEM confirmed as the soundest commercial Bank in Europe

PRESS RELEASE

CREDEM CONFIRMED AS THE SOUNDEST COMMERCIAL BANK IN EUROPE

Today, data on capital requirements (SREP) disclosed by European banks directly supervised were published on the European Central Bank website;

capital requirements (SREP) disclosed by European banks European Central Bank Credem Group was reaffirmed the best in Italy and the first among commercial banks in Europe .

Credem, one of the main national banking groups, was reaffirmed as the soundest commercial bank in Europe and the best in Italy as shown by the publication today, on the website of the European Central Bank, of the data relating to the capital requirements (SREP) disclosed by the relevant banks directly supervised by the Frankfurt authority. The publication of this data followed from the capital requirements regulation which aims to strengthen market discipline and ensure that investors and depositors are informed on the solvency of credit institutions.

The requirement taken into consideration was Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) which for the Credem Group is equal to 1.0%, best in Italy and also in Europe among commercial banks within the panel of institutes which disclosed the requirement and directly supervised by Frankfurt (link see data published on the ECB website).

The Pillar 2 requirement was the result of the annual analysis carried out by ECB (SREP - Supervisory review and evaluation process) which confirmed the soundness of the business model and risk management monitoring system of Credito Emiliano.

This result was a source of great satisfaction for the Group and represents an important element of guarantee for customers, shareholders, employees and in general for the entire economic environment and society with which the bank has relationships.

Consequently the total capital requirement(*), which indicates the minimum level of capital to be respected for the activities carried out by the Group and to protect savers, for 2023, amounted to 7,56% regarding the CET 1 ratio. The requirements for the Tier 1 ratio and for the Tier Total were 9.25% and 11.5% respectively.

Angelo Campani, Credem General Manager, commented: "It is a result that gives us enthusiasm, fills us with pride and confirms the reliability of our company, but it is also the recognition of the constant commitment of all the people of the Group who, in every area, contribute to achieve these results and confirm them over time".

