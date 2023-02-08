Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Credito Emiliano S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    CE   IT0003121677

CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.

(CE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:42:17 2023-02-08 am EST
7.930 EUR   -0.63%
04:34aCredito Emiliano S P A : CREDEM confirmed as the soundest commercial Bank in Europe
PU
02/07Transcript : Credito Emiliano S.p.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
02/07Mib just above 27,000; oil and energy lead
AN
Credito Emiliano S p A : CREDEM confirmed as the soundest commercial Bank in Europe

02/08/2023 | 04:34am EST
PRESS RELEASE

CREDEM CONFIRMED AS THE SOUNDEST COMMERCIAL BANK IN EUROPE

  • Today, data on capital requirements (SREP) disclosed by European banks directly supervised were published on the European Central Bank website;
  • Credem Group was reaffirmed the best in Italy and the first among commercial banks in Europe.

Credem, one of the main national banking groups, was reaffirmed as the soundest commercial bank in Europe and the best in Italy as shown by the publication today, on the website of the European Central Bank, of the data relating to the capital requirements (SREP) disclosed by the relevant banks directly supervised by the Frankfurt authority. The publication of this data followed from the capital requirements regulation which aims to strengthen market discipline and ensure that investors and depositors are informed on the solvency of credit institutions.

The requirement taken into consideration was Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R) which for the Credem Group is equal to 1.0%, best in Italy and also in Europe among commercial banks within the panel of institutes which disclosed the requirement and directly supervised by Frankfurt (link see data published on the ECB website).

The Pillar 2 requirement was the result of the annual analysis carried out by ECB (SREP - Supervisory review and evaluation process) which confirmed the soundness of the business model and risk management monitoring system of Credito Emiliano.

This result was a source of great satisfaction for the Group and represents an important element of guarantee for customers, shareholders, employees and in general for the entire economic environment and society with which the bank has relationships.

Consequently the total capital requirement(*), which indicates the minimum level of capital to be respected for the activities carried out by the Group and to protect savers, for 2023, amounted to 7,56% regarding the CET 1 ratio. The requirements for the Tier 1 ratio and for the Tier Total were 9.25% and 11.5% respectively.

Angelo Campani, Credem General Manager, commented: "It is a result that gives us enthusiasm, fills us with pride and confirms the reliability of our company, but it is also the recognition of the constant commitment of all the people of the Group who, in every area, contribute to achieve these results and confirm them over time".

At the end of 2022, all capital ratios of the Group were well above capital requirements. In detail, Credemholding CET1 Ratio (prudential perimeter) was 13.72% with a buffer over the SREP requirement among the widest in the industry and equal to more than 600 basis point.

The high solidity of the Group allowed the proposal, at the Board of Directors meeting on 6 February 2023, of a dividend distribution equal to €0.3 per share, up by 10% compared to 2021 for a total amount of dividends of €112.3 million and more than €340 million in the last five years.

At the end of 2022, Credem Group total business, including loans and total funding, was higher than €136 billion.

  • This value includes:
    1. minimum Own Funds defined by article 92(1)(a) of EU Regulation No. 575/2013 (CRR);
    2. capital conservation buffer set by Bank of Italy, amounting to 2.5%;
    3. the Pillar 2 requirement of 1% to be held for at least 56.25% in the form of CET1 capital and for at least 75% in the form of Tier 1 capital.

Reggio Emilia, February 8, 2023

CREDITO EMILIANO SPA

(Chairman)

Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata

CONTACTS

Media relations Credem

Investor relations Credem

+39.0522.582075

+39.0522.583076 - 583741

rel@credem.it

investor@credem.it

www.credem.it

Disclaimer

CREDEM - Credito Emiliano S.p.A. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 09:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 436 M 1 536 M 1 536 M
Net income 2022 302 M 323 M 323 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,99x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 2 711 M 2 899 M 2 899 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 6 670
Free-Float 21,3%
Technical analysis trends CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,98 €
Average target price 8,74 €
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nazzareno Gregori Co-General Manager
Angelo Campani Co-General Manager
Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata Chairman
Paolo Tommasini Head-Financial Reports & Administration
Ernestina Morstofolini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.20.36%2 899
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.83%421 355
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%294 042
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.75%215 110
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%184 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 844