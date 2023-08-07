GROUP RESULTS

1H23

1H23: LOANS GROWTH AND ASSET QUALITY

LOANS GROWTH

Loans to customers stood at 34.8 billion, up by 3.7% YoY, more than almost 6 p.p. compared to the Industry, down by 2.2% YoY. Direct funding up more than 6% YoY, in sharp contrast to the Industry, down by 2.3% YoY

Loans

Direct Funding

+3.7%+6.2%

-2.2%-2.3%

1H23

ASSET QUALITY

Gross NPL Ratio at 2.0%, lower than the EU average (2.2%) and well below the average of the Italian

Banking Industry (2.9%). Net NPL Ratio < 1%

Gross NPL Ratio

Net NPL

2.9%

2.2%

Ratio

2.0%

0.9%

Industry loans: source ABI Monthly Outlook July 2023, Private sector and PA

Source Italian and European NPL ratio average, NPL Ratio calculated excluding cash balances at central banks and other demand deposit2 ECB, Supervisory Banking Statistics 1Q23. https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.supervisorybankingstatistics_first_quarter_2023_202307~43c5bf1395.en.pdf

1H23: PROFITABILITY AND CAPITAL SOUNDNESS

PROFITABILITY

Strong growth of Net profit, up by more than 90%

298.7

vs 1H22

MLN

20.8%

17.9%

Profitability ratios at the highest level in the

Industry, ROTE and ROE at 20.8% and 17.9%

respectively

1H23

UTILE NETTO

ROTE

ROE

CAPITAL SOUNDNESS

14.4%

Capital soundness confirmed at the highest level

CET1

6.80%

in the Industry, CET1 Ratio at 14.4% and 680 bps

Ratio

of buffer on the SREP 2023 requirement

1H23

7.56%

*% YoY on Net Profit 2022 data were restated incorporating the effects of the application of the new accounting standards IFRS9 and 17 for insurance companies

CET1 Ratio calculated at Credemholding level (prudential perimeter). Lowest P2R among banks directly supervised by the ECB that published the requirement

3

BUSINESS DIVERSIFICATION

Operating Income

Core Operating Income**

€/million

357.6

331.1

352.5

437.3

475.6

478.7

318.6

329.0

345.4

429.5

425.5

463.6

0.0%

0.3%

0.5%

0.2%

2.0%

0.3%

1.6%

2.9%

10.9%

0.4%

1.6%

8.5%

36%

44%

47%

51%

56%

49%

53%

55%

51%

47%

40%

41%

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

Core NIM on Operating Income

NII on Operating Income

Income from Financial Activities on Operating Income

Performance Fees on Operating Income

Operating Income kept growing, driven by the rise in NII, that in 2Q23 contributed for more than 56% of total revenues, and by the excellent resilience of the fee components. Core Non Interest Margin* was still more than 40% of operating income, confirming the efficiency of the Group's business model and the high diversification of revenue sources. The strong growth of recurring revenues (Core Operating Income) was confirmed: more than 463 million in 2Q23, +41% vs 2Q22

*Core NIM: Non Interest Margin net of non-recurring items (Income from Financial Activities, Performance Fees) ** Core Operating Income: Net Interst Income + Core Non Interest Margin. 2022 data were restated incorporating the effects of the application of the new accounting standards IFRS9 and 17 for insurance companies; the detail of 2022 4 banking fees and AUM fess was also restated in order to incorporate in a more analytical way the fees related to the payment service components, current accounts and other residual commissions

CONTRIBUTION

TO CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT

Commercial banking

€192.1 mln

Credem Banca

Private Banking

€24.7 mln

Credem Euromobiliare

Private Banking

Extended Banking Services, Consumer Credit & Other

€35.6 mln

Credem Factor

Credemtel

Credem Leasing Avvera

Blue Eye

MGT

SATA

Wealth Management

€56.3 mln

Euromobiliare SGR

Euromobiliare Advisory SIM

Wealth &

Euromobiliare Fiduciaria

Private

Credem Private Equity

€81.0

Asset Management

CredemVita

Consolidation adjustments

mln

Credem Assicurazioni

-€10.0 mln

Insurance

Network

NET PROFIT €298.7 mln

Factories

Attachments

Disclaimer

CREDEM - Credito Emiliano S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 16:26:02 UTC.