53% 55% 51% 47% 40% 41% 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 Core NIM on Operating Income NII on Operating Income Income from Financial Activities on Operating Income Performance Fees on Operating Income

Operating Income kept growing, driven by the rise in NII, that in 2Q23 contributed for more than 56% of total revenues, and by the excellent resilience of the fee components. Core Non Interest Margin* was still more than 40% of operating income, confirming the efficiency of the Group's business model and the high diversification of revenue sources. The strong growth of recurring revenues (Core Operating Income) was confirmed: more than 463 million in 2Q23, +41% vs 2Q22

*Core NIM: Non Interest Margin net of non-recurring items (Income from Financial Activities, Performance Fees) ** Core Operating Income: Net Interst Income + Core Non Interest Margin. 2022 data were restated incorporating the effects of the application of the new accounting standards IFRS9 and 17 for insurance companies; the detail of 2022 4 banking fees and AUM fess was also restated in order to incorporate in a more analytical way the fees related to the payment service components, current accounts and other residual commissions