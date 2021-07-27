Credito Emiliano S p A : Updated Articles of Association of Credito Emiliano S.p.A. published

Updated Articles of Association

Of Credito Emiliano SpA published

Reggio Emilia 26 July 2021. We inform that the updated version of the Articles of Association, effective from July 24th 2021 as a result of the share capital increase relating to the merger by incorporation of Cassa di Risparmio di Cento SpA, filed with the Register of Companies of Reggio Emilia on July 19th 2021, is available in the authorized storage mechanism 1INFOand on the website www.credem.it.