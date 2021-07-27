Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Credito Emiliano S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CE   IT0003121677

CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.

(CE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credito Emiliano S p A : Updated Articles of Association of Credito Emiliano S.p.A. published

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Updated Articles of Association

Of Credito Emiliano SpA published

Reggio Emilia 26 July 2021. We inform that the updated version of the Articles of Association, effective from July 24th 2021 as a result of the share capital increase relating to the merger by incorporation of Cassa di Risparmio di Cento SpA, filed with the Register of Companies of Reggio Emilia on July 19th 2021, is available in the authorized storage mechanism 1INFOand on the website www.credem.it.

CONTACTS

Media relations Credem

Investor relations Credem

+39.0522.582075 - +39.02.77426202

+39.0522.583076 - +39.0522.583741

rel@credem.it

investor@ credem.it

1

Disclaimer

CREDEM - Credito Emiliano S.p.A. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 13:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.
09:40aCREDITO EMILIANO S P A : Updated Articles of Association of Credito Emiliano S.p..
PU
07/19CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A. : change in share capital
PU
07/15CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A. : merger by incorporation of Cassa di Risparmio di Cento..
PU
06/22TEMENOS : Offers Cloud-Native Platform For Credito Emiliano's New Mobile App
MT
06/21CREDITO EMILIANO S P A : Credem, the extraordinary shareholders' meeting approve..
PU
05/18CREDITO EMILIANO S P A : Merger by incorporation of cassa di risparmio di cento ..
PU
05/17CREDITO EMILIANO S P A : Merger of Cassa di Risparmio di Cento in Credem kicks o..
PU
05/17CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13Moody's Downgrades Outlook of 10 Italian Banks to Negative Over Challenging B..
MT
05/07CREDEM APPROVED 1Q21 RESULTS : growth of net profit (+52.3%), loans (+13.2%) and..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 252 M 1 479 M 1 479 M
Net income 2021 199 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,00x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 1 773 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 6 288
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Credito Emiliano S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,36 €
Average target price 5,78 €
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nazzareno Gregori Co-General Manager
Angelo Campani Co-General Manager
Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata Chairman
Paolo Tommasini Head-Financial Reports & Administration
Paola Gina Maria Schwizer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDITO EMILIANO S.P.A.21.54%2 094
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%453 161
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%243 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.53%187 373
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.14%184 901