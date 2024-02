(Reuters) - Italy's Bank Credito Emiliano on Thursday reported a 72% yearly increase in its net profit for 2023 and proposed a dividend of 0.65 euro per share ($0.7002), almost double the previous year

Group 2023 net profit came in at 562.1 million euros, while the financial margin jumped 64.8% year-on-year to 1.09 billion euros, the lender said in a statement.

Credito Emiliano's proposed dividend included an extraordinary payment of 0.20 euro per share which will be paid during the fourth quarter of 2023, the company said.

($1 = 0.9282 euros)

