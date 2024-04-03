(Alliance News) - Credito Emiliano Spa reported Wednesday that co-general manager, Stefano Morellini, sold 22,396 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were sold at an average price per share of EUR9.3489, for a total consideration of EUR209,377.96.

Credem's stock closed Wednesday up 0.9 percent at EUR9.45 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.