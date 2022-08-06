Log in
    CREAL *   MX00CR000000

CRÉDITO REAL, S.A.B. DE C.V., SOCIEDAD FINANCIERA DE OBJETO MÚLTIPLE, ENTIDAD NO REGULADA

(CREAL *)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
0.3540 MXN   -.--%
04:58aCredit Suisse says it has no big exposure to Mexico's Credito Real
RE
08/01Credito Real Bankruptcy to Be Transferred to Delaware Courts
DJ
07/14Motion for Case Dismissal Filed by Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada
CI
Credit Suisse says it has no big exposure to Mexico's Credito Real

08/06/2022 | 04:58am EDT
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is not exposed to any large losses among lenders to embattled Mexican firm Credito Real, the Swiss bank said on Saturday, contradicting earlier media reports.

Mexican newspaper El CEO citing documents said Credit Suisse is owed over $100 million by Credito Real, which has begun bankruptcy proceedings over $2.6 billion in debts.

That is the largest debt Credito Real owes to a foreign bank, the newspaper reported.

"Credit Suisse has no material exposure to the company in question," a spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday.

"Any suggestion otherwise is unfounded."

Credito Real announced it was beginning bankruptcy proceedings in July after defaulting earlier in the year.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.64% 5.254 Delayed Quote.-40.78%
CRÉDITO REAL, S.A.B. DE C.V., SOCIEDAD FINANCIERA DE OBJETO MÚLTIPLE, ENTIDAD NO REGULADA 0.00% 0.354 End-of-day quote.-95.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 925 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2021 800 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 127 M 6,21 M 6,21 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,02x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 657
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart CRÉDITO REAL, S.A.B. DE C.V., SOCIEDAD FINANCIERA DE OBJETO MÚLTIPLE, ENTIDAD NO REGULADA
Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felipe Guelfi Regules CEO, Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
Jose Juan Gonzalez Abundis Chief Operating Officer
Iga Maria Wolska Investor Relations Contact
Claudia Patricia Jolly Zarazua Treasurer
Luis Arturo Magallanes Mantecon Marketing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDITO REAL, S.A.B. DE C.V., SOCIEDAD FINANCIERA DE OBJETO MÚLTIPLE, ENTIDAD NO REGULADA-95.69%6
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-3.72%118 093
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.68%55 495
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-26.71%40 811
ORIX CORPORATION-5.30%19 523
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-26.92%16 332