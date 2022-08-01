Log in
    CREAL *   MX00CR000000

CRÉDITO REAL, S.A.B. DE C.V., SOCIEDAD FINANCIERA DE OBJETO MÚLTIPLE, ENTIDAD NO REGULADA

(CREAL *)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
0.3540 MXN   -.--%
Credito Real Bankruptcy to Be Transferred to Delaware Courts

08/01/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
By Alexander Saeedy


A judge on Monday approved the transfer of Mexican non-bank lender Credito Real SAB's involuntary bankruptcy case to Delaware from New York.

Credito Real had petitioned Judge David S. Jones of the Southern District of New York to move all bankruptcy proceedings to Delaware, where the Mexican lender's sole U.S. subsidiary is domiciled.

The Mexican lender has also filed for a chapter 15 bankruptcy in Delaware, where it is requesting that courts recognize the company's continuing liquidation under Mexican commercial law.

The venue transfer doesn't affect the rights of creditors who brought the involuntary bankruptcy against Credito Real or the continuing chapter 15 case, Judge Jones said in his Monday ruling.


Write to Alexander Saeedy at alexander.saeedy@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1413ET

Financials
Sales 2021 5 925 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2021 800 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 127 M 6,26 M 6,26 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,02x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 657
Free-Float 73,0%
Managers and Directors
Felipe Guelfi Regules CEO, Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
Jose Juan Gonzalez Abundis Chief Operating Officer
Iga Maria Wolska Investor Relations Contact
Claudia Patricia Jolly Zarazua Treasurer
Luis Arturo Magallanes Mantecon Marketing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRÉDITO REAL, S.A.B. DE C.V., SOCIEDAD FINANCIERA DE OBJETO MÚLTIPLE, ENTIDAD NO REGULADA-95.69%6
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY-5.86%115 476
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.06%54 817
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-24.30%42 155
ORIX CORPORATION0.55%21 034
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-27.83%16 129