Credito Valtellinese S p A : Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Sondrio, 25 November 2020 - The Board of Directors, convened today, has examined the communication relating to the voluntary tender offer on all the ordinary shares of Creval, unexpected and unsolicited, launched by Crédit Agricole Italia S.p.A. and conferred powers on the Chief Executive Officer to appoint, in agreement with the Chairman, the financial and legal advisors to assist the Board of Directors in carrying out the related activities.