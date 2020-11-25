Log in
Credito Valtellinese S p A : Press Release

11/25/2020 | 04:41pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Sondrio, 25 November 2020 - The Board of Directors, convened today, has examined the communication relating to the voluntary tender offer on all the ordinary shares of Creval, unexpected and unsolicited, launched by Crédit Agricole Italia S.p.A. and conferred powers on the Chief Executive Officer to appoint, in agreement with the Chairman, the financial and legal advisors to assist the Board of Directors in carrying out the related activities.

Contacts:

Investor relations

Media relations

Image Building

+39 02 80637127

+39 02 80637403

Cristina Fossati,

investorrelations@creval.it

mediarelations@creval.it

Anna Pirtali

+39 02 89011300

creval@imagebuilding.it





Creval - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 21:40:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
