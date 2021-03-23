Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Credito Valtellinese S.p.A.    CVAL   IT0005412025

CREDITO VALTELLINESE S.P.A.

(CVAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credito Valtellinese S p A : Filed Board of Directors nominees slate submitted by DGFD S.A.

03/23/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FILED BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOMINEES SLATE SUBMITTED

BY DGFD S.A.

Sondrio, 23 March 2021 - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. ("Creval") announces that yesterday late in the evening the shareholder DGFD S.A., which holds a 6.15% interest in the company, submitted the following slate of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors, included in the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 19 April 2021 (single call).

Progressive number

Candidate

Place and date of birth

1

Alessandro Trotter

Vimercate (MI) on 09.06.1940

2

Luigi Lovaglio

Potenza on 04.08.1955

3

Massimiliano Scrocchi

Piacenza on 05.02.1970

4

Dott. Stefano Caselli (*)

Chiavari (GE) on 14.06.1969

5

Fausto Galmarini (*)

Gallarate (VA) on 25.02.1950

6

Livia Aliberti Amidani (*)

Rome on 15.07.1961

7

Paola Bruno (*)

Rome on 23.02.1967

8

Jacob Kalma (*)

Groningen (NL) on 06.11.1966

9

Paolo Ciccarelli (*)

Pescara (PE) on 01.02.1959

10

Teresa Naddeo (*)

Turin on 22.05.1958

11

Annalisa Donesana (*)

Treviglio (BG) on 09.06.1966

12

Maria Giovanna Calloni (*)

Dairago (MI) on 26.12.1964

13

Renata Maria Ricotti (*)

Casteggio (PV) il 28.09.1960

The candidates marked with an asterisk declared they fulfill the independence requirements under the applicable regulations and pursuant to art. 17, paragraphs 2 and 3, of the Articles of Association.

In the cover letter presenting the slate, DGFD S.A. - which had already promoted the list for the appointment of the current Board of Directors - pointed out that the Board has operated independently and successfully, considering that it also delivered some of the targets of the Business Plan approved on 17 June 2019 ahead of schedule and that, by submitting this list, it

intends to provide continuity and stability to the governance for the complete implementation of the Plan in the interest of all of Creval's Shareholders, Employees and Clients.

DGFD also noted that, once again in the interest of the Shareholders, Employees and Clients, as well as of the economic and social fabric of Creval's core territory, it is necessary to guarantee the utmost independence of the Board of Directors to be elected and the absence of any potential conflict of interest that could undermine the Bank's growth.

The details and documentation required by the applicable regulations (specifically; curricula vitae and candidate statements) will be made available to the public at the Company's head office, on its website www.gruppocreval.com under the Governance -Shareholders' Meeting section, and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com)in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Contacts:

Investor relations

Media relations

Image Building

+39 02 80637127

+39 02 80637403

Cristina Fossati,

Anna Pirtali

investorrelations@creval.it

mediarelations@creval.it

+39 02 89011300

creval@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Creval - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 06:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CREDITO VALTELLINESE S.P.A.
02:59aCREDITO VALTELLINESE S P A  : Filed Board of Directors nominees slate submitted ..
PU
03/22CREDITO VALTELLINESE S P A  : List for the renewal of the Board of Directors fil..
PU
03/22CREDITO VALTELLINESE S P A  : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 19 April 2021 - fil..
PU
03/19CREDIT AGRICOLE S A  : Crédit Agricole Unit Implements Two Block-Trade Purchase ..
MT
03/18CREDIT AGRICOLE S A  : Crédit Agricole Unit Fulfills All Conditions to Proceed W..
MT
03/17CREDITO VALTELLINESE S P A  : Crédit Agricole Gains ECB, Bank of Italy Nods for ..
MT
03/17CREDIT AGRICOLE S A  : to get Algebris' 5.4% Creval stake even if bid fails
RE
03/10MARKET CHATTER : CreVal Shareholder Urges Credit Agricole To Raise Takeover Bid
MT
03/01Credit Agricole Italia ups Creval stake ahead of takeover bid launch
RE
03/01Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 584 M 696 M 696 M
Net income 2020 86,5 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,81x
Yield 2020 2,65%
Capitalization 842 M 1 005 M 1 004 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart CREDITO VALTELLINESE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDITO VALTELLINESE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,96 €
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Spread / Highest target 9,96%
Spread / Average Target -0,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luigi Lovaglio Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Pietro Fumagalli Head-Finance
Alessandro Trotter Chairman
Umberto Colli Head-ICT Operations & Services Area
Enzo Rocca Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDITO VALTELLINESE S.P.A.3.98%1 009
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.81%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.25%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.88%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.37%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ