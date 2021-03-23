Credito Valtellinese S p A : Filed Board of Directors nominees slate submitted by DGFD S.A.

FILED BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOMINEES SLATE SUBMITTED

BY DGFD S.A.

Sondrio, 23 March 2021 - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. ("Creval") announces that yesterday late in the evening the shareholder DGFD S.A., which holds a 6.15% interest in the company, submitted the following slate of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors, included in the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 19 April 2021 (single call).

Progressive number Candidate Place and date of birth 1 Alessandro Trotter Vimercate (MI) on 09.06.1940 2 Luigi Lovaglio Potenza on 04.08.1955 3 Massimiliano Scrocchi Piacenza on 05.02.1970 4 Dott. Stefano Caselli (*) Chiavari (GE) on 14.06.1969 5 Fausto Galmarini (*) Gallarate (VA) on 25.02.1950 6 Livia Aliberti Amidani (*) Rome on 15.07.1961 7 Paola Bruno (*) Rome on 23.02.1967 8 Jacob Kalma (*) Groningen (NL) on 06.11.1966 9 Paolo Ciccarelli (*) Pescara (PE) on 01.02.1959 10 Teresa Naddeo (*) Turin on 22.05.1958 11 Annalisa Donesana (*) Treviglio (BG) on 09.06.1966 12 Maria Giovanna Calloni (*) Dairago (MI) on 26.12.1964 13 Renata Maria Ricotti (*) Casteggio (PV) il 28.09.1960

The candidates marked with an asterisk declared they fulfill the independence requirements under the applicable regulations and pursuant to art. 17, paragraphs 2 and 3, of the Articles of Association.

In the cover letter presenting the slate, DGFD S.A. - which had already promoted the list for the appointment of the current Board of Directors - pointed out that the Board has operated independently and successfully, considering that it also delivered some of the targets of the Business Plan approved on 17 June 2019 ahead of schedule and that, by submitting this list, it

intends to provide continuity and stability to the governance for the complete implementation of the Plan in the interest of all of Creval's Shareholders, Employees and Clients.

DGFD also noted that, once again in the interest of the Shareholders, Employees and Clients, as well as of the economic and social fabric of Creval's core territory, it is necessary to guarantee the utmost independence of the Board of Directors to be elected and the absence of any potential conflict of interest that could undermine the Bank's growth.

The details and documentation required by the applicable regulations (specifically; curricula vitae and candidate statements) will be made available to the public at the Company's head office, on its website www.gruppocreval.com under the Governance -Shareholders' Meeting section, and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com)in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

