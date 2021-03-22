Credito Valtellinese S p A : List for the renewal of the Board of Directors filed

PRESS RELEASE

LIST FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FILED

Sondrio, 22 March 2021 - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. informs that Arca Fondi SGR S.p.A., Eurizon Capital S.A., Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A., Fideuram Asset Management Ireland, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management SGR S.p.A., Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. e Pramerica SGR S.p.A., on behalf of the funds managed by them respectively, for an overall total shareholding equal to 3.305% of the share capital, have filed today the list of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors, which is included in the agenda of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called on April 19 (single call).

Please find list of the candidates proposed by them:

Progressive number Candidate Date of birth 1 Anna Doro Firenze, 5 September 1965 2 Serena Gatteschi Arezzo, 25 September 1972 3 Stefano Gatti Bergamo, 14 October 1967 4 Raul Mattaboni Sondrio, 25 March 1965

The detailed information and documentation required by the applicable regulations (in particular: curricula vitae and candidate declarations) will be made available to the public at Corporate head office, on the website www.gruppocreval.com (section Governance/Shareholder's meetings), on the website of Borsa Italiana and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com)within the terms set by law and regulations.

