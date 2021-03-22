Credito Valtellinese S p A : List for the renewal of the Board of Directors filed

PRESS RELEASE
LIST FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
FILED
Sondrio, 22 March 2021 - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. informs that Arca Fondi SGR S.p.A., Eurizon Capital S.A., Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A., Fideuram Asset Management Ireland, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management SGR S.p.A., Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. e Pramerica SGR S.p.A., on behalf of the funds managed by them respectively, for an overall total shareholding equal to 3.305% of the share capital, have filed today the list of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors, which is included in the agenda of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called on April 19 (single call).
Please find list of the candidates proposed by them:
|
Progressive number
|
Candidate
|
Date of birth
|
1
|
Anna Doro
|
Firenze, 5 September 1965
|
2
|
Serena Gatteschi
|
Arezzo, 25 September 1972
|
3
|
Stefano Gatti
|
Bergamo, 14 October 1967
|
4
|
Raul Mattaboni
|
Sondrio, 25 March 1965
The detailed information and documentation required by the applicable regulations (in particular: curricula vitae and candidate declarations) will be made available to the public at Corporate head office, on the website www.gruppocreval.com (section Governance/Shareholder's meetings), on the website of Borsa Italiana and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com)within the terms set by law and regulations.
Contacts:
Disclaimer
Creval - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 20:22:06 UTC.