CREDITO VALTELLINESE S.P.A.

(CVAL)
Credito Valtellinese S p A : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 19 April 2021 - filing notice

03/22/2021 | 10:19am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

19 APRIL 2021

FILING NOTICE

Sondrio, 22nd March 2021 - Creval informs that with reference to the Shareholders' Meeting convened on single call for 19 April 2021, in accordance with the regulation in force, the following documents was filed at the Corporate head office and made available on the Bank's website at the address www.gruppocreval.com

(http://www.gruppocreval.com/Pagine/governance/Assemblea-19-aprile-2021.aspx) and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com):

-"Phantom Share" - based incentive plan (2021 Bonus Pool) - Disclosure Document (drawn up pursuant to Article 114-bis of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 and to Article 84-ter of the Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999)

Contatti:

Investor relations

Media relations

Image Building

+39 02 80637127

+39 02 80637403

Cristina Fossati,

Anna Pirtali

investorrelations@creval.it

mediarelations@creval.it

+39 02 89011300

creval@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Creval - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 14:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
