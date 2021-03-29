Credito Valtellinese S p A : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 19 April 2021 - filing notice

PRESS RELEASE

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 19 APRIL 2021

FILING NOTICE

Sondrio, 29 March 2021 - With regard to the Ordinary Sharholders' Meeting to be held on 19 April 2021 on single call, we herewith inform you that, in compliance with applicable regulations, the following documents was filed at the Corporate head office and made available on the Bank's website at the address www.gruppocreval.com (section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings) and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com):

- pursuant to art. 154-ter of Lgs. D. no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("TUF"), the Annual Financial Report, including the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2020, the operating report and the statement required under art. 154-bis, paragraph five, of TUF, the Auditors' report and the report of the Statutory Auditors, in compliance with art. 153 of TUF;

- the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure, pursuant to art. 123-bis, paragraph three, of TUF;

- the Report on remuneration, pursuant to art. 123-ter of TUF;

- the Consolidated disclosure of non-financial information prepared in compliance with art. 4 of Lgs. D. no. 254 of 30 December 2016.

Contacts