Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRMZ   US2254261058

CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.

(CRMZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CreditRiskMonitor com : Announces Preliminary Results for 2021 and $1 Million Share Repurchase Program - Form 8-K

02/01/2022 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CreditRiskMonitor Announces Preliminary Results for 2021 and $1 Million Share Repurchase Program

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY-February 1, 2021-CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) announced preliminary results of operation for twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Revenue grew to approximately $17 million and Operating Income grew to approximately $2 million plus. These figures are subject to change under the final audit process.

Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $1 million of the Company's outstanding common stock.

Mike Flum, President and COO, said, "With a strong balance sheet and cash flow performance for 2021, we are well positioned to invest in CreditRiskMonitor's common stock, consistent with our commitment to creating value for our shareholders, subject to the applicable rules and regulations."

The shares may be purchased from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. Such purchases will be at times and in amounts as the Company deems appropriate based on factors such as market conditions, legal requirements and other business considerations. The share repurchase authorization does not obligate the company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time or from time to time at the company's discretion.

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.creditriskmonitor.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide.

The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor's timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company's proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "expects" or words of similar meaning, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as "risk factors" or otherwise in the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

CONTACT:
CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.
Mike Flum, President & COO
(845) 230-3037
ir@creditriskmonitor.com

Disclaimer

CreditRiskMonitor.com Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 21:58:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
04:59pCREDITRISKMONITOR COM : Announces Preliminary Results for 2021 and $1 Million Share Repurc..
PU
04:49pCREDITRISKMONITOR COM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
2021CREDITRISKMONITOR COM INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2021CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021CREDITRISKMONITOR COM INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2021CREDITRISKMONITOR COM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2021Creditriskmonitor.Com, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
2021CREDITRISKMONITOR COM INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
2021CREDITRISKMONITOR COM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2021Creditriskmonitor.Com, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,05 M - -
Net cash 2020 6,44 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -531x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 21,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float -
Chart CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jerome S. Flum Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael I. Flum President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven Gargano CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Michael Broos Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Camilo Gomez Senior Vice President-Data Science
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.0.00%21
IHS MARKIT LTD.-12.14%46 609
EXPERIAN PLC-15.17%37 793
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION-15.52%2 396
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-1.41%1 323
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-21.04%1 234