CreditRiskMonitor Announces Appointment of Jennifer Gerold as Chief Financial Officer and David Reiner as Chief Accounting Officer
VALLEY COTTAGE, NY-May 30, 2024-CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jennifer Gerold as Chief Financial Officer and David Reiner as Chief Accounting Officer, effective May 23, 2024. Ms. Gerold replaces Steven Gargano, who had served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since April 1, 2020.
"We are excited to have Jennifer taking over as CFO and are confident that her strategic insights and background in data-driven decision-making will help us pursue our profitable growth objectives," said Mike Flum, CEO and President. "We are equally thrilled to have David become our CAO as his commitment and contributions to CreditRiskMonitor have been numerous during his 11 years of increasing responsibility. Both moves support our operational improvement initiatives and will help position CreditRiskMonitor for sustainable growth in the future. I congratulate Jenn and Dave on these appointments and can't wait to build with them for years to come."
Ms. Gerold expressed her excitement stating, "I am honored to take on this new role at CreditRiskMonitor, a leader in predictive financial risk analytics, at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth journey. Our technological innovations are driving impactful SaaS products in credit and supply chain risk management, and empowering clients to make more informed B2B decisions. I could not be more eager to chart the tremendous growth opportunities on the road ahead."
Mr. Reiner conveyed his enthusiasm stating, "I am delighted to take on a leadership role at CreditRiskMonitor and drive our accounting, human resources, and facilities processes as we enter our second quarter-century of operation. It's great to be recognized for my contributions thus far and I look forward to constantly improving our protocols to drive improved performance."
A full copy of the Form 8-K can be found at https://crmz.ir.edgar-online.com/
CreditRiskMonitor (creditriskmonitor.com) sells a suite of web-based, SaaS subscription products providing access to comprehensive commercial credit reports, bankruptcy risk analytics, financial and payment information, and curated news on public and private companies worldwide. The products help corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of and manage financial risk more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively.
The Company's newest platform, SupplyChainMonitor™, leverages its financial risk analytics expertise to create a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. Users can assess counterparty risks at the aggregate and granular levels under a variety of categories including geography and industry, as well as customized, customer-specific configurations. The platform features mapping capabilities with real-time weather/natural disaster event overlays as well as customizable news notifications, reports, and charts.
Our subscribers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 1000 and well over a thousand other large corporations worldwide, use the Company's timely news alerts, research, and reports on public and private companies to make important risk decisions. The Company's comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide are published through its web-based platform and feature detailed analyses of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analysis, corporate issuer ratings from key Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSROs"), as well as the Company's proprietary bankruptcy analytics: the FRISK® and PAYCE® scores. One of the FRISK® scoring model's exclusive input features is the aggregate risk sentiment of our subscribers based on their crowdsourced usage behaviors resulting in the improved classification of bankruptcy risk for the riskiest corporations and boosting overall accuracy.
The Company, through its Trade Contributor Program, receives confidential accounts receivables data from hundreds of subscribers and non-subscribers every month. This trade receivable data is parsed, processed, aggregated, and finally reported to summarize the invoice payment behavior of B2B counterparties, without disclosing the specific contributors of this information. The Trade Contributor Program's current trade credit file exceeds $2.5 trillion of transaction data annually.
Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "expects" or words of similar meaning, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties, and factors referenced from time to time as "risk factors" or otherwise in the Company's Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.
