CreditRiskMonitor Announces Appointment of Jennifer Gerold as Chief Financial Officer and David Reiner as Chief Accounting Officer

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY-May 30, 2024-CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jennifer Gerold as Chief Financial Officer and David Reiner as Chief Accounting Officer, effective May 23, 2024. Ms. Gerold replaces Steven Gargano, who had served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since April 1, 2020.

"We are excited to have Jennifer taking over as CFO and are confident that her strategic insights and background in data-driven decision-making will help us pursue our profitable growth objectives," said Mike Flum, CEO and President. "We are equally thrilled to have David become our CAO as his commitment and contributions to CreditRiskMonitor have been numerous during his 11 years of increasing responsibility. Both moves support our operational improvement initiatives and will help position CreditRiskMonitor for sustainable growth in the future. I congratulate Jenn and Dave on these appointments and can't wait to build with them for years to come."

Ms. Gerold expressed her excitement stating, "I am honored to take on this new role at CreditRiskMonitor, a leader in predictive financial risk analytics, at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth journey. Our technological innovations are driving impactful SaaS products in credit and supply chain risk management, and empowering clients to make more informed B2B decisions. I could not be more eager to chart the tremendous growth opportunities on the road ahead."

Mr. Reiner conveyed his enthusiasm stating, "I am delighted to take on a leadership role at CreditRiskMonitor and drive our accounting, human resources, and facilities processes as we enter our second quarter-century of operation. It's great to be recognized for my contributions thus far and I look forward to constantly improving our protocols to drive improved performance."

A full copy of the Form 8-K can be found at https://crmz.ir.edgar-online.com/