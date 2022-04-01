Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSQ   DE000A2LQUA5

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(CSQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/01/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2022 / 10:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.8000 EUR 5172.4000 EUR
27.2000 EUR 5249.6000 EUR
27.6000 EUR 5326.8000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.2000 EUR 15748.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73929  01.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1318077&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10,9 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net income 2022 -0,35 M -0,39 M -0,39 M
Net Debt 2022 2,90 M 3,22 M 3,22 M
P/E ratio 2022 -111x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,8 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 66,9%
Managers and Directors
Tim Thabe Chairman-Management Board
Daniel Bartsch CFO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Heinrich Chief Technology Officer
Richard Heller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-24.86%42
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-3.80%12 886
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.1.93%6 831
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.28%5 801
BOC AVIATION LIMITED9.11%5 524
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-17.65%4 606