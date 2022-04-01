|
Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.04.2022 / 10:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|EFa Vermögensverwaltungs KG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Rolf
|Last name(s):
|Elgeti
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQUA5
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|26.8000 EUR
|5172.4000 EUR
|27.2000 EUR
|5249.6000 EUR
|27.6000 EUR
|5326.8000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|27.2000 EUR
|15748.8000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
|
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.creditshelf.com
|
|Sales 2022
|
10,9 M
12,1 M
12,1 M
|Net income 2022
|
-0,35 M
-0,39 M
-0,39 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
2,90 M
3,22 M
3,22 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-111x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
37,8 M
41,9 M
41,9 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,73x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,71x
|Nbr of Employees
|60
|Free-Float
|66,9%
|
