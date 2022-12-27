Advanced search
    CSQ   DE000A2LQUA5

CREDITSHELF AG

(CSQ)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-12-27 am EST
26.00 EUR   -0.76%
Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: creditshelf AG revises forecast for 2022 due to revenues shifts

12/27/2022 | 04:35pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: creditshelf AG revises forecast for 2022 due to revenues shifts

27-Dec-2022 / 22:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR).

 

CREDITSHELF AG REVISES FORECAST FOR 2022 DUE TO REVENUES SHIFTS

 

Frankfurt am Main, December 27, 2022 – creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") adjusts its forecast for the financial year 2022. Due to delays in the implementation of conditions subsequent of a recently closed refinancing facility, in particular the conclusion of a back-up servicing agreement, this facility cannot yet be used as planned. As a result, the processing of some new business that was originally planned for this year on the basis of contracts already brokered will be postponed to the coming year. Consequently, the 2022 revenues forecast will be adjusted from EUR 7 to 8 million to EUR 6 to 7 million as well as the EBIT forecast from EUR 0 to 1 million to EUR -1 to 0 million.

 

<End of Ad hoc announcement>

 

Communications & IR:
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Dr. Daniel Bartsch
CFO
Mainzer Landstraße 33a
60329 Frankfurt
Tel.: +49 151 64327518
ir@creditshelf.com
www.creditshelf.com
 
 

 

 

ABOUT CREDITSHELF

ir.creditshelf.com

 

creditshelf is next generations’ digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via its constantly growing network. creditshelf caters to complementary needs: SME entrepreneurs gain easy access to attractive alternative financing solutions, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs, and the company’s partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. creditshelf's business model revolves around its unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast digital processes. creditshelf covers the entire value chain: Its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze potential borrowers’ credit quality, perform credit scoring, and price risk adequately. The company receives fees from both borrowers and investors for these services.

creditshelf has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Prime Standard segment since 2018. The experts making up its team have many years’ experience of SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for building tomorrow’s businesses.

 

27-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1522327

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1522327  27-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522327&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
