Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSQ   DE000A2LQUA5

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(CSQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english

09/20/2021 | 10:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.09.2021 / 16:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form:  DBR Investment GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Dr. 
 
 First name:   Daniel 
 
 Last name(s): Bartsch 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2LQUA5 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 41.40000 EUR  82800.0000 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 41.4000 EUR   82800.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-15; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft 
              Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 
              60329 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.creditshelf.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70236 20.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2021 10:36 ET (14:36 GMT)

All news about CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
10:37aCreditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english
DJ
09/14PRESS RELEASE : creditshelf reaches milestone of more than EUR 100 million new b..
DJ
09/14CREDITSHELF : reaches milestone of more than EUR 100 million new business while ..
EQ
09/09CREDITSHELF : Strong growth in volume and revenue in H1 2021 paves path to break..
EQ
09/09PRESS RELEASE : creditshelf: Strong growth in volume and revenue in H1 2021 pave..
DJ
09/09Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Provides Earning Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
09/09Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
08/31DGAP-AFR : creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publi..
DJ
07/16PRESS RELEASE : creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: AMSTERDAM TRADE BANK INCREASES I..
DJ
07/16CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Amsterdam trade bank increases investment volum..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,30 M 8,55 M 8,55 M
Net income 2021 -3,65 M -4,28 M -4,28 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,0 M 66,9 M 66,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 41,40 €
Average target price 64,50 €
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim Thabe Chairman-Management Board
Fabian Brügmann Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Heinrich Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Bartsch COO & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-3.72%67
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED59.69%14 718
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.21.41%7 852
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-18.70%7 394
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-6.87%5 565
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.27%5 367