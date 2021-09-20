Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.09.2021 / 16:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: DBR Investment GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Daniel Last name(s): Bartsch Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft b) LEI 5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 41.40000 EUR 82800.0000 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 41.4000 EUR 82800.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-15; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 60329 Frankfurt/Main Germany Internet: www.creditshelf.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70236 20.09.2021

