Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: DBR Investment GmbH
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Bartsch
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
5299003LVPXHGHTWP936
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.40000 EUR 82800.0000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.4000 EUR 82800.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-15; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
70236 20.09.2021
