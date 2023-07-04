EQS-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

creditshelf: Erfolgreiche ordentliche Hauptversammlung und Veränderung im Aufsichtsrat



04.07.2023 / 16:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





creditshelf: Successful Annual General Meeting and Change in the Supervisory Board

Management Board and Supervisory Board were granted discharge for fiscal year 2022

Dr. Rauhut leaves the Supervisory Board; Britta Becker becomes new member

Supervisory Board members from the last term, namely Elgeti, Hentschel, Heraeus-Rinnert, and Prof. Dr. Schiereck, re-elected

All other items on the agenda passed with large majorities

Frankfurt am Main, July 4, 2023 ‒ creditshelf, the largest digital SME financier in Germany, successfully held its Annual General Meeting 2023 today in Frankfurt am Main. 41.8 % of share capital was represented at the event. Motions for all agenda items were approved by a large majority.

The Management Board reported in detail on creditshelf’s operational and strategic development in fiscal year 2022. Management and Supervisory Board were granted discharge by a large majority for fiscal year 2022. Grant Thornton AG, Düsseldorf, were appointed auditors for fiscal year 2023. In addition, there were amendments to the Articles of Association relating to possible future virtual shareholders' meetings, which became necessary due to law changes.

In the context of the election of Supervisory Board members, there were changes in the Supervisory Board: Dr. Joachim Rauhut decided not to run for re-election for personal reasons after a fully completed five-year term of office. The Supervisory Board and creditshelf’s Management Board would like to thank Dr. Rauhut for his exceptional commitment since the company’s IPO, his outstanding professional expertise as well as the constructive cooperation, and wish him all the best for the future. The Supervisory Board members Rolf Elgeti, Rolf Hentschel, Julia Heraeus-Rinnert and Prof. Dr. Dirk Schiereck, who were already active in the last term, were re-elected with a large majority. The shareholders elected Britta Becker as a new member of the Supervisory Board. She joins the Supervisory Board as an experienced financial expert with many years of expertise in corporate finance, debt advisory and risk management.

Details of voting results for all agenda items will be published without delay on the following website: https://www.creditshelf.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlungen

Communications & IR:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Maximilian Franz

Head of Communications & Content

Mainzer Landstraße 33a

60329 Frankfurt

Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113

ir@creditshelf.com

http://www.creditshelf.com

About creditshelf

creditshelf is the next generation digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a steadily growing network. In doing so, creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SMEs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and cooperation partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelf’s business model is a unique, data-driven risk analysis as well as unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. The entire value chain comes from one single source. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable loan projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services, creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.

creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts of the creditshelf team have years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.