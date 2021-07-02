Log in
    CSQ   DE000A2LQUA5

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(CSQ)
PRESS RELEASE : Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG and creditshelf AG - Innovative partners begin cooperation

07/02/2021 | 01:32am EDT
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Alliance 
Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG and creditshelf AG - Innovative partners begin cooperation 
2021-07-02 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG and creditshelf AG - Innovative partners begin cooperation 
Frankfurt am Main, July 2, 2021 ? Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG ("VVRB") and creditshelf AG have entered into 
a cooperation agreement to support German SMEs. Corporate customers of VVRB will benefit from creditshelf AG's 
financing solutions with immediate effect. 
The Volksbank, with strong local roots and a supranational network of customers and partners, benefits from the 
cooperation with creditshelf by underpinning its digital orientation, expanding its product offering for companies and 
strengthening its banking ecosystem. For creditshelf AG, this cooperation is another stepping stone reinforcing the 
company's multilateral sales strategy. 
Dr. Daniel Bartsch, founding partner and COO of creditshelf: "We are looking forward to working with VVRB. The entire 
team of Volksbank is extremely innovative, creative and open-minded towards new ideas and products. Especially now, 
when the German economy needs to look towards the future, innovative solutions and partnerships are a necessity to 
ensure the availability of sufficient capital to finance innovation and growth. This significant collaboration in the 
cooperative sector, together with the partnerships already established, illustrate that digital platforms are an 
important addition to the financing mix of German SMEs." 
Ralf Magerkurth, CEO of Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG, adds: "An ecosystem approach to banking is an integral 
part of our identity. We are happy to have found another partner in creditshelf that fits into this equation. The SME 
corporate banking business in particular holds a lot of potential for digital and innovative solutions. Through this 
new partnership, we can offer our customers a meaningful, complementary financing solution." 
As a strong partner of German SMEs, VVRB now provides its customers access to complementary financing solutions from 
creditshelf AG. Via its digital platform, creditshelf offers unsecured loans up to EUR 5 million with a term of one 
month to eight years. The core of creditshelf's platform is advanced risk analytics, expedient digital processes and 
quick, data-driven decision making. 
 
Corporate Communications: 
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft 
Jan Stechele (CPO) 
Birgit Hass (Head of PR) 
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 
60329 Frankfurt 
Germany 
Tel.: +49 (69) 348 77 2413 
presse@creditshelf.com 
www.creditshelf.com 
Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG 
Stefanie Schäfer 
Vertriebsmanagement 
Darmstädter Straße 62 
64354 Reinheim 
Tel.: 06061 701 4271 
stefanie.schaefer@vvrb.de 
www.vvrb.de 
Investor Relations: 
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft 
Fabian Brügmann (CFO) 
Maximilian Franz (Investor Relations Manager) 
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 
60329 Frankfurt 
Germany 
Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113 
ir@creditshelf.com 
ir.creditshelf.com 
About creditshelf 
creditshelf is the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in 
Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via its constantly growing 
network. creditshelf caters to complementary needs: SME entrepreneurs gain easy access to attractive alternative 
financing solutions, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs, and the company's partners can support 
their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. creditshelf's business model revolves around its unique, 
data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast digital processes. creditshelf covers the entire value chain: Its 
platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze potential borrowers' credit quality, perform credit 
scoring, and price risk adequately. The company receives fees from both borrowers and investors for these services. 
creditshelf has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment since 2018. The experts making up 
its team have many years' experience of SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for building tomorrow's 
businesses. 
 
About Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG 
As a cooperative bank, VVRB offers its customers a wide range of financial services from a single source, following its 
motto "Fair finances for everyone". This is ensured by close cooperation with the efficient specialist institutions of 
the Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe as well as various subsidiaries and partner companies. With its branches, the bank 
is deeply rooted in its home region. Nevertheless, the bank creates a growing network and thus makes its bundled 
expertise accessible on a supraregional basis, leading to tradition and modernity being combined in perfect harmony. 
https://www.vvrb.de/ueber-uns.html 
https://www.linkedin.com/company/vvrb/ 
https://www.xing.com/pages/vereinigtevolksbankraiffeisenbankeg-www-vvrb-de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft 
              Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 
              60329 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
E-mail:       ir@creditshelf.com 
Internet:     www.creditshelf.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2LQUA5 
WKN:          A2LQUA 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1214585 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1214585 2021-07-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1214585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

