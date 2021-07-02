PRESS RELEASE : Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG and creditshelf AG - Innovative partners begin cooperation

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Alliance Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG and creditshelf AG - Innovative partners begin cooperation 2021-07-02 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG and creditshelf AG - Innovative partners begin cooperation Frankfurt am Main, July 2, 2021 ? Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG ("VVRB") and creditshelf AG have entered into a cooperation agreement to support German SMEs. Corporate customers of VVRB will benefit from creditshelf AG's financing solutions with immediate effect. The Volksbank, with strong local roots and a supranational network of customers and partners, benefits from the cooperation with creditshelf by underpinning its digital orientation, expanding its product offering for companies and strengthening its banking ecosystem. For creditshelf AG, this cooperation is another stepping stone reinforcing the company's multilateral sales strategy. Dr. Daniel Bartsch, founding partner and COO of creditshelf: "We are looking forward to working with VVRB. The entire team of Volksbank is extremely innovative, creative and open-minded towards new ideas and products. Especially now, when the German economy needs to look towards the future, innovative solutions and partnerships are a necessity to ensure the availability of sufficient capital to finance innovation and growth. This significant collaboration in the cooperative sector, together with the partnerships already established, illustrate that digital platforms are an important addition to the financing mix of German SMEs." Ralf Magerkurth, CEO of Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG, adds: "An ecosystem approach to banking is an integral part of our identity. We are happy to have found another partner in creditshelf that fits into this equation. The SME corporate banking business in particular holds a lot of potential for digital and innovative solutions. Through this new partnership, we can offer our customers a meaningful, complementary financing solution." As a strong partner of German SMEs, VVRB now provides its customers access to complementary financing solutions from creditshelf AG. Via its digital platform, creditshelf offers unsecured loans up to EUR 5 million with a term of one month to eight years. The core of creditshelf's platform is advanced risk analytics, expedient digital processes and quick, data-driven decision making. Corporate Communications: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Jan Stechele (CPO) Birgit Hass (Head of PR) Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 60329 Frankfurt Germany Tel.: +49 (69) 348 77 2413 presse@creditshelf.com www.creditshelf.com Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG Stefanie Schäfer Vertriebsmanagement Darmstädter Straße 62 64354 Reinheim Tel.: 06061 701 4271 stefanie.schaefer@vvrb.de www.vvrb.de Investor Relations: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Fabian Brügmann (CFO) Maximilian Franz (Investor Relations Manager) Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 60329 Frankfurt Germany Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113 ir@creditshelf.com ir.creditshelf.com About creditshelf creditshelf is the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via its constantly growing network. creditshelf caters to complementary needs: SME entrepreneurs gain easy access to attractive alternative financing solutions, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs, and the company's partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. creditshelf's business model revolves around its unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast digital processes. creditshelf covers the entire value chain: Its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze potential borrowers' credit quality, perform credit scoring, and price risk adequately. The company receives fees from both borrowers and investors for these services. creditshelf has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment since 2018. The experts making up its team have many years' experience of SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for building tomorrow's businesses. About Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG As a cooperative bank, VVRB offers its customers a wide range of financial services from a single source, following its motto "Fair finances for everyone". This is ensured by close cooperation with the efficient specialist institutions of the Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe as well as various subsidiaries and partner companies. With its branches, the bank is deeply rooted in its home region. Nevertheless, the bank creates a growing network and thus makes its bundled expertise accessible on a supraregional basis, leading to tradition and modernity being combined in perfect harmony. https://www.vvrb.de/ueber-uns.html https://www.linkedin.com/company/vvrb/ https://www.xing.com/pages/vereinigtevolksbankraiffeisenbankeg-www-vvrb-de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 60329 Frankfurt/Main Germany E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com Internet: www.creditshelf.com ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5 WKN: A2LQUA Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1214585 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1214585 2021-07-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)