DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results

creditshelf: Q1 2021 strongest quarter in company history



12.04.2021 / 07:30

creditshelf: Q1 2021 strongest quarter in company history Frankfurt am Main, April 12, 2021 ? creditshelf, the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany, in the beginning of 2021 recorded the strongest quarter in the company's history. The development of creditshelf's loan business is reflected in the following numbers: Highlights: creditshelf increased its arranged loan volume in Q1 2021 by 224% to EUR 37.6 mn (Q1 2020: EUR 11.6 mn), recording the so far best quarterly performance in the company's history.

Growth based on a balanced mix of new and existing customers.

At EUR 357.1 mn, the volume of requested loans was lower than in the prior-year quarter (EUR 500.0 mn), which had been strongly influenced by high requested loan volumes as a result of the uncertainty at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

High quality of requests due to focused marketing approach and growing network of partners.

The outstanding loan volume grew significantly to EUR 129.2 mn as of March 31, 2021 (March 31, 2020: EUR 82.1 mn).

The average term of arranged loans was to 27.4 months in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: 24.9 months).

The average volume-weighted interest rate on the arranged loans was 9.0% in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: 9.2%).

Dr. Tim Thabe, CEO of creditshelf, stated: "Our strong performance at the beginning of this year shows that our business model is working and that we have been able to accelerate our growth despite the ongoing crisis. Supported by the institutional financing partners we onboarded in the previous year, we are serving the high financing needs of the German SME sector - Needs which are not fully covered by banks or government aid programs. With such a great beginning to the year, I am very confident about our growth path in 2021." The complete Q1 2021 release will be published by creditshelf on May 12, 2021.

Overview of alternative KPIs Q1 2021 Q1 2020 +/- Volume of requested loans (in EUR mn) 357.1 500.0 - 29 % Volume of arranged loans (in EUR mn) 37.6 11.6 + 224 % Number of arranged loans 33 15 + 120 % Average ticket size (in kEUR) 1,140 773 + 47 % Average tenor (in months) 27.4 24.9 + 10 % Average interest rate (in % volume-weighted) 8.95 9.23 - 28 bps Upcoming Investor Relations events May 10, 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021 May 12, 2021 Publication of the quarterly statement for Q1 2021 June 9, 2021 Platow Euro Finance Small Cap Conference, Frankfurt / Main August 31, 2021 Commerzbank Corporate Conference, Frankfurt/ Main September 9, 2021 Publication of the half-year financial report 2021 September 24, 2021 Baader Small Cap Day, Munich November 11, 2021 Publication of the quarterly statement for Q3 2021 November 22, 2021 German Equity Forum, Presentation & 1-on-1s, Frankfurt /Main Corporate Communications: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Jan Stechele (CPO)

Birgit Hass (Head of PR)

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt

Germany

Tel.: +49 (69) 348 77 2413

presse@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com

Investor Relations: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Fabian Brügmann (CFO)

Maximilian Franz (Investor Relations Manager)

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt

Germany

Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113

ir@creditshelf.com

ir.creditshelf.com

About creditshelf ir.creditshelf.com creditshelf is the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via its constantly growing network. creditshelf caters to complementary needs: SME entrepreneurs gain easy access to attractive alternative financing solutions, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs, and the company's partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. creditshelf's business model revolves around its unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast digital processes. creditshelf covers the entire value chain: Its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze potential borrowers' credit quality, perform credit scoring, and price risk adequately. The company receives fees from both borrowers and investors for these services. creditshelf has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment since 2018. The experts making up its team have many years' experience of SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for building tomorrow's businesses.

