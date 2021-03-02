DGAP-DD : creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
02.03.2021 / 12:37
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
5299003LVPXHGHTWP936
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.00 EUR 95000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.00 EUR 95000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-02; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
64769 02.03.2021
