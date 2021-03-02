Log in
DGAP-DD : creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english

03/02/2021 | 06:38am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
02.03.2021 / 12:37 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Rolf 
 
 Last name(s): Elgeti 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2LQUA5 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 38.00 EUR      95000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 38.00 EUR     95000.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-02; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft 
              Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 
              60329 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.creditshelf.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64769 02.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 06:37 ET (11:37 GMT)

