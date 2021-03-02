DGAP-DD : creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.03.2021 / 12:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft b) LEI 5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 38.00 EUR 95000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 38.00 EUR 95000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-02; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

64769 02.03.2021

