PRESS RELEASE : creditshelf: Q1 2021 strongest quarter in company history

04/12/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
creditshelf: Q1 2021 strongest quarter in company history 
2021-04-12 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
creditshelf: Q1 2021 strongest quarter in company history 
Frankfurt am Main, April 12, 2021 ? creditshelf, the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany, in the 
beginning of 2021 recorded the strongest quarter in the company's history. The development of creditshelf's loan 
business is reflected in the following numbers: 
Highlights: 
  . creditshelf increased its arranged loan volume in Q1 2021 by 224% to EUR 37.6 mn (Q1 2020: EUR 11.6 mn), recording 
    the so far best quarterly performance in the company's history. 
  . Growth based on a balanced mix of new and existing customers. 
  . At EUR 357.1 mn, the volume of requested loans was lower than in the prior-year quarter (EUR 500.0 mn), which had 
    been strongly influenced by high requested loan volumes as a result of the uncertainty at the beginning of the 
    coronavirus pandemic. 
  . High quality of requests due to focused marketing approach and growing network of partners. 
  . The outstanding loan volume grew significantly to EUR 129.2 mn as of March 31, 2021 (March 31, 2020: EUR 82.1 mn). 
  . The average term of arranged loans was to 27.4 months in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: 24.9 months). 
  . The average volume-weighted interest rate on the arranged loans was 9.0% in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: 9.2%). 
Dr. Tim Thabe, CEO of creditshelf, stated: 
"Our strong performance at the beginning of this year shows that our business model is working and that we have been 
able to accelerate our growth despite the ongoing crisis. Supported by the institutional financing partners we 
onboarded in the previous year, we are serving the high financing needs of the German SME sector - Needs which are not 
fully covered by banks or government aid programs. With such a great beginning to the year, I am very confident about 
our growth path in 2021." 
The complete Q1 2021 release will be published by creditshelf on May 12, 2021. 
 
Overview of alternative KPIs 
                                              Q1 2021 Q1 2020      +/- 
Volume of requested loans (in EUR mn)           357.1   500.0   - 29 % 
Volume of arranged loans (in EUR mn)             37.6    11.6  + 224 % 
Number of arranged loans                           33      15  + 120 % 
Average ticket size (in kEUR)                   1,140     773   + 47 % 
Average tenor (in months)                        27.4    24.9   + 10 % 
Average interest rate (in % volume-weighted)     8.95    9.23 - 28 bps

Upcoming Investor Relations events 

May 10, 2021       Annual General Meeting 2021 
May 12, 2021       Publication of the quarterly statement for Q1 2021 
June 9, 2021       Platow Euro Finance Small Cap Conference, Frankfurt / Main 
August 31, 2021    Commerzbank Corporate Conference, Frankfurt/ Main 
September 9, 2021  Publication of the half-year financial report 2021 
September 24, 2021 Baader Small Cap Day, Munich 
November 11, 2021  Publication of the quarterly statement for Q3 2021 
November 22, 2021  German Equity Forum, Presentation & 1-on-1s, Frankfurt /Main

Corporate Communications:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Jan Stechele (CPO) Birgit Hass (Head of PR) Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 60329 Frankfurt Germany Tel.: +49 (69) 348 77 2413 presse@creditshelf.com www.creditshelf.com Investor Relations:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Fabian Brügmann (CFO) Maximilian Franz (Investor Relations Manager) Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 60329 Frankfurt Germany Tel.: +49 69 348 719 113 ir@creditshelf.com ir.creditshelf.com About creditshelf

ir.creditshelf.com

creditshelf is the leading credit platform for digital SME finance in Germany. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via its constantly growing network. creditshelf caters to complementary needs: SME entrepreneurs gain easy access to attractive alternative financing solutions, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs, and the company's partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. creditshelf's business model revolves around its unique, data-driven risk analysis and unbureaucratic, fast digital processes. creditshelf covers the entire value chain: Its platform is used to select suitable credit projects, analyze potential borrowers' credit quality, perform credit scoring, and price risk adequately. The company receives fees from both borrowers and investors for these services.

creditshelf has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment since 2018. The experts making up its team have many years' experience of SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for building tomorrow's businesses. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft 
              Mainzer Landstrasse 33a 
              60329 Frankfurt/Main 
              Germany 
E-mail:       ir@creditshelf.com 
Internet:     www.creditshelf.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2LQUA5 
WKN:          A2LQUA 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1183150 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1183150 2021-04-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

